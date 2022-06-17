Belfast brand design agency adds Nicole Scherzinger to its client list

The Nalu range is manufactured and distributed under license by Bedeck – who also work with several other leading brands including Ted Baker, DKNY, Joules and Sanderson – across the UK and Ireland.

Although a relatively young agency, Anthology’s founders, Alan Marks from Belfast and Alan Beck from Banbridge, bring experience to client briefs having worked with local brands and supported those businesses with design, sales and business consultancy.

In addition, the duo spent four years working with many global brands including Dove, Unilever and Cadbury on the international stage and developing a network of design studios throughout the world.

Belfast design agency Anthology has developed the brand for Nicole Scherzinger

Alan Marks said: “Our experience gained over years working with both local and global brands enabled us to bring huge insight to this project including how global brands work and develop their products.”

Working closely with Nicole, her team and Bedeck, the whole brand project took place over the last 12 months.

Alan Beck explained: “We took Nicole and her team through the branding process including creating a name, personality and style, art directed imagery of the product and of Nicole and developed packaging design. Nicole was incredibly involved in the process which we feel comes through in the brand. She was a pleasure to work with and we wish her the best of luck with the launch of Nalu.

“Nalu is a word originating from Nicole’s birthplace, Hawaii, but it encapsulates much more than one simple meaning. It’s more of an idea than a single word, a concept that means ‘the natural, tranquil, repetitive motion of ocean waves and also to contemplate calmly and unravel complexity through composed thought. This concept is very close to Nicole’s heart and focuses on achieving balance and embracing tranquility.”

Speaking about her new brand Nicole Scherzinger, added: “The Nalu brand brings together my love of art and Asian heritage with my Palawan design. I really enjoyed working with the whole creative team. They really understood what I wanted to achieve with the Nalu brand and their knowledge made the process a great experience for me.”