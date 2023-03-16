Why are UK energy prices rising so much?

First, around 85% of households use gas boilers to heat their homes, and around 40% of electricity is generated in gas fired power stations.

Secondly, these are higher proportions than other European countries.

Follow our simple tips to cut energy costs

Thirdly, houses in the UK are poorly insulated compared to elsewhere on the continent.

So what methods can you deploy to reduce your fuel and energy bills?

Here are seven energy saving tips:

1 - Take advantage of extra sunlight

In the winter months, we’re advised to close the curtains and keep in the heat.

Yet as the days get longer, capitalising on increased sunlight is an easy way to reduce the need to use artificial light in the home.

Lighting counts towards around five per cent of an average home’s energy usage, so opening the curtains and letting natural light in will help save you some cash.

2 - Wash at a lower temperature

With energy bills set to go up again in April, make sure to use the eco mode on your washing machine when washing your clothes and try to wait until it’s full to set it off. Eco mode uses lower wash and rinse temperatures meaning less energy is required for heating so will save energy.

The same advice goes for the dishwasher.

3 - Reduce your tumble-dryer reliance

A tumble dryer, even an energy efficient one, uses a lot of energy so as the weather gets warmer and the evenings longer, reduce your reliance on the tumble dryer and hang your clothes out on the line.

If you don’t have outdoor space, placing clothes near an open window and using airers works well too.

4 - Draught-proof your home

Even as the weather gets warmer, it’s important to ensure your home is insulated against heat loss.

You can keep out drafts with brush seals and draught strips for your front and back doors, and don’t forget your letterboxes and keyholes.

All this will make your home feel warmer without having to turn up the central heating, reducing your energy bill.

5 - Adjust your heating timer

Having the heating on only as and when you need it is the best way to save energy, so as temperatures rise, make sure to adjust the timer on your central heating system to ensure you are not warming up your home unnecessarily.

6 - Get outside

The brighter days bring with them plenty of opportunities to get outside and away from any consoles or screens. To maximise energy conservation, ensure any appliances are not draining power on standby mode and are instead switched off at the mains and turn off any lights before leaving the house.

7 - Layer up in the spring evenings

As the evenings get warmer, you may find you are able to stay warm long into the night by simply adding an extra clothing layer.

Rather than turning your central heating on, try adding a fleecy jumper, thermal socks and some jogging bottoms to your outfit to fight the spring evening chill.

James Longley, managing director at Utility Bidder, a company that assists people changing their energy supplier without hassle, has commented on how to save energy this spring:

“The current cost of living crisis isn’t reserved for winter months and as we move into spring, there are other ways consumers can save on energy bills.

"Households can take advantage of the longer evenings and warmer temperatures to adjust their energy usage habits.

“With brighter days and warmer temperatures, spring is the perfect time to try and cut back your tumble dryer usage, with maidens, airers and clothing lines being some of the most effective alternatives.

"Tumble dryers cost an average UK household just under £17 a month, so making this easy switch will be sure to save you money.

“Importantly, whilst the current Energy Price Guarantee means a typical family will not pay more than £2,500 in bills; if you use more energy than the average household - expect to pay more.

" As the UK enters spring after a long winter, households should review their heating timer settings and adjust them accordingly to reduce energy consumption. Additionally, turning down your thermostat by just one degree can save you around £12 on your energy bill each month so try layering up where possible this spring.

“With warmer temperatures, spending time outside is one of the easiest ways households can conserve energy this spring. Getting into the habit of switching appliances off at the source, and not leaving them on standby, before leaving your home could save you up to £12.15 each month.

"Devices that consume the most energy when left on standby include televisions, microwaves and computers so be sure to turn these off at the mains when you are out.