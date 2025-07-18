Robin Mercer, Hillmount Garden Centre, pictured with some roses

Roses (Rosa spp.) are among the most beloved and widely cultivated flowers in the world, admired for their beauty, fragrance, and deep symbolism.

Belonging to the Rosaceae family, roses come in a vast range of colours, shapes, and sizes, with over 300 species and thousands of cultivars. They are native to regions across Europe, Asia, North America, and North Africa, thriving in temperate climates.

They can be planted at any time of the year and are known for their exquisite blooms, which can be single, semi-double, or fully double, and range in colour from classic red to pink, white, yellow, orange, and even purple or blue.

Many varieties are highly fragrant, making them popular in gardens, floral arrangements, and perfumes. They can be grown as shrubs, climbing vines, or ground cover, adding elegance and charm to landscapes.

Beyond their ornamental appeal, roses hold deep cultural and historical significance. They have long been associated with love, passion, and romance, particularly red roses, which are a universal symbol of affection. Different colours convey different meanings—white for purity, yellow for friendship, and pink for admiration. Roses have also been used in traditional medicine for their antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

We are proud to say that we have two main breeders from Northern Ireland. The Dickson family is still breeding and the McGready family who moved to New Zealand.