How Irish homeowners are keeping their homes safe this Easter

With summer approaching, warmer weather often leads to open windows and unlocked doors—small habits that can have big consequences for home security. While many Irish homeowners take steps to protect their property, everyday actions may be putting their homes at risk.

A Quote Devil survey found that 70% of Irish people avoid sharing holiday plans on social media during winter, showing strong awareness of home security. As summer approaches and travel plans ramp up, it’s a timely reminder to carry those same habits into the warmer months.

Key findings to keep in mind:

Window security: 64% of homeowners have window locks, yet 18% admit to leaving windows open when stepping out, and 6% leave them open all day.

Over half are reluctant to leave their homes unattended in winter—but longer absences in summer holidays call for even tighter security. Alarm systems: 41% say they check or update their alarms, a practice that should continue as we spend more time outdoors in summer.

Where Irish homeowners are falling short:

Many underuse their security systems—only 27% check locks daily, 10% test alarms, and just 5% update camera settings regularly.

Despite using smart home tech, 52% never review their settings, leaving homes vulnerable.

Burglaries remain a concern: 12% happen when no one is home, while 9% occur with people inside—a particularly alarming trend.

Other home security insights: