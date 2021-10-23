Impressive detached home

Located between the villages of Cargan and Martinstown, this property is ideal for those who wish to enjoy countryside living while being close to local amenities.

Internally the property has been finished to a high standard throughout and includes four bedrooms, master with en-suite, a family bathroom, an open plan kitchen/diner, utility, living room and a basement.

Externally features include a large tarmac driveway, a balcony with paved patio area and large lawns to the front and a large garage.

61 GORTNAGEERAGH ROAD, Cargan, Ballymena BT43 7LL

Other attributes of the property include oil fired central heating and uPVC double glazing throughout.

Internal accommodation: entrance hall with solid wooden floor, shelved hotpress and basement access; living room 18’8” x 12’9” with solid wood parquet floor, open fire with granite hearth and sandstone surround and access to balcony through patio doors; kitchen/dining 18’8” x 15’1” (max) with features including a range of eye and low level shaker style oak units, laminated worktop, integrated appliances including fridge/freezer, dishwasher, Beko Hob and oven with extractor fan over, 1½ bowl stainless steel sink and drainer with mixer tap, tiled floor; utility with low and eye level white shaker style units, stainless steel sink and drainer with mixer tap and access to rear; bathroom 8’6” x 8’4” with four piece suite and tiled floor; master bedroom 14’7” x 11’5” (max) with solid wooden floor and ensuite 8’7” x 3’8” with three piece suite; bedroom 12’8” x 11’3” (max); bedroom 11’7” x 8’8” (max) with carpet; bedroom 10’4” x 8’4” with carpet; basement 16’4” x 14’3” with laminate flooring

External features: front - a large area laid in lawn astride a sweeping tarmac driveway; a garage 18’7” x 16’9” with electric roller door and pedestrian access. Rear - a tarmac courtyard.

Viewing is strictly by appointment with the agents.

O\O £234,950

Agents: 360 Properties tel: 028 25654744

