Northern Ireland property developer commences £9.5m third phase of Comber project – the largest in the company's history
Ballyclare-headquartered Hagan Homes has begun phase three of its Enler Village development in Comber representing a £9.5m investment from the homebuilder.
This significant milestone marks the company's participation in its largest project to date, building on the success of phase one and phase two of the scheme.
Enler Village is the work of a consortium project that commenced in 2018. It features 900 homes across a 112-acre site.
Once completed, the Enler Village development in Comber will provide for not just homes, but a business park, nursing home, sheltered accommodation, creche and retail units. Additional features include linked pedestrian facilities with Comber town centre.
The Enler Village, Comber Consortium of construction companies includes Hagan Homes and Antrim Construction Company (ACC). Collectively they have invested £150m in the project.
The Hagan Homes development, off the Newtownards Road is a mix of two-bedroom apartments, three-bedroom townhouses, and semi-detached and detached homes.
James Hagan, founder and chair of Hagan Homes, said: "We are thrilled to unveil our ambitious plans for the third phase of the Enler Village development. It offers residents the opportunity to live in the desirable countryside village of Comber while enjoying a wealth of amenities, facilities, and activities. With our meticulous attention to detail and a team of top architects and building professionals, Enler Village guarantees a home of which to be proud.
"After a meticulous four-year journey, we are thrilled to embark on this third stage, extending a warm invitation to prospective homeowners eager to embrace the beauty of this location and the modern convenience of our homes."
To date, Hagan Homes has completed 56 homes in phase one and two, with each phase executed seamlessly. Phase three, comprising 56 additional homes, is now in progress, and the first homes are expected to be completed by March 2024.
The efficient construction process will create 50 jobs, contributing to the growth of the local economy.
Ballyclare-based Hagan Homes is an award-winning company that has built over 5,000 homes across Northern Ireland since it was established 35 years ago.