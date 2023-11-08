To date, Hagan Homes has completed 56 properties at Enler Village, with the next phase comprising of an additional 56 and creating 50 jobs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ballyclare-headquartered Hagan Homes has begun phase three of its Enler Village development in Comber representing a £9.5m investment from the homebuilder.

This significant milestone marks the company's participation in its largest project to date, building on the success of phase one and phase two of the scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Enler Village is the work of a consortium project that commenced in 2018. It features 900 homes across a 112-acre site.

Ballyclare-headquartered Hagan Homes has begun phase three of its Enler Village development in Comber, Co. Down representing a £9.5m investment from the homebuilder. Pictured are Trevor Kennedy, director of construction, Hagan Homes and Albert Lennon, site manager, DB Building Contracts

Once completed, the Enler Village development in Comber will provide for not just homes, but a business park, nursing home, sheltered accommodation, creche and retail units. Additional features include linked pedestrian facilities with Comber town centre.

The Enler Village, Comber Consortium of construction companies includes Hagan Homes and Antrim Construction Company (ACC). Collectively they have invested £150m in the project.

The Hagan Homes development, off the Newtownards Road is a mix of two-bedroom apartments, three-bedroom townhouses, and semi-detached and detached homes.

Enler Village is the work of a consortium project that commenced in 2018. It features 900 homes across a 112-acre site

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Hagan, founder and chair of Hagan Homes, said: "We are thrilled to unveil our ambitious plans for the third phase of the Enler Village development. It offers residents the opportunity to live in the desirable countryside village of Comber while enjoying a wealth of amenities, facilities, and activities. With our meticulous attention to detail and a team of top architects and building professionals, Enler Village guarantees a home of which to be proud.

"After a meticulous four-year journey, we are thrilled to embark on this third stage, extending a warm invitation to prospective homeowners eager to embrace the beauty of this location and the modern convenience of our homes."

To date, Hagan Homes has completed 56 homes in phase one and two, with each phase executed seamlessly. Phase three, comprising 56 additional homes, is now in progress, and the first homes are expected to be completed by March 2024.

The efficient construction process will create 50 jobs, contributing to the growth of the local economy.