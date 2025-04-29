Northern Ireland Property: Have a look around this magnificent local 19th Century 🏰 which has been extensively restored

By Gemma Murray

Digital Specialist

Published 29th Apr 2025, 15:53 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2025, 16:15 BST
This magnificent 19th century castle is now on the market.

The attractive castle is set in a beautiful mature setting.

Elmfield is an exceptional residential estate with amenities extending to about 35.8 acres (14.4 hectares) in total.

Elmfield, 23 Moyallen Road, Gilford, BT63 5JX

1.

Elmfield, 23 Moyallen Road, Gilford, BT63 5JX Photo: propertypal

Elmfield, 23 Moyallen Road, Gilford, BT63 5JX

2.

Elmfield, 23 Moyallen Road, Gilford, BT63 5JX Photo: propertypal

Elmfield, 23 Moyallen Road, Gilford, BT63 5JX

3.

Elmfield, 23 Moyallen Road, Gilford, BT63 5JX Photo: propertypal

Elmfield, 23 Moyallen Road, Gilford, BT63 5JX

4.

Elmfield, 23 Moyallen Road, Gilford, BT63 5JX Photo: propertypal

