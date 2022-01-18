Take a look inside this idyllic period home set overlooking Carlingford Lough in Warrenpoint.

Clermont, 44 Rostrevor Road, Warrenpoint, is a decadent detached property with five bedrooms and four receptions set amidst 1.5 acre gardens

With an asking price of £850,000 this luxurious property boasts an outdoor heated swimming pool, tennis lawn and boat house.

Its mature lawns overlook Carlingford Lough, for idyllic views that are only one hour away from Belfast or Dublin.

Estate agents, Charles Digney describe Clermont as, 'a wondrous home that exudes the elegance and charm of its carefully maintained period heritage.'

They said, 'Belfast and Dublin are only an hour away, yet the shore and mountains are on your doorstep to explore.'

See inside this stunning family home in our gallery below and learn more about this property here.

1. The property boasts views of the Mourne Mountains and Carlingford Lough. Photo: PropertyPal.com Photo Sales

2. Perimeter outline showcasing tennis court and covered swimming pool. Photo: PropertyPal.com Photo Sales

3. The property comes with an expansive driveway. Photo: PropertyPal.com Photo Sales

4. The entrance is filled with grand period features. Photo: PropertyPal.com Photo Sales