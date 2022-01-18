Set in an idyllic location, this period family home is on the market for offers of £850,000

Northern Ireland Property: See inside £850K Warrenpoint home with lough views, swimming pool and tennis court

Here's everything you need to know about the stunning Carlingford Lough property.

By Sarah McCann, Search and Trends Writer
Tuesday, 18th January 2022, 10:32 am
Updated Tuesday, 18th January 2022, 10:34 am

Take a look inside this idyllic period home set overlooking Carlingford Lough in Warrenpoint.

Clermont, 44 Rostrevor Road, Warrenpoint, is a decadent detached property with five bedrooms and four receptions set amidst 1.5 acre gardens

With an asking price of £850,000 this luxurious property boasts an outdoor heated swimming pool, tennis lawn and boat house.

Its mature lawns overlook Carlingford Lough, for idyllic views that are only one hour away from Belfast or Dublin.

Estate agents, Charles Digney describe Clermont as, 'a wondrous home that exudes the elegance and charm of its carefully maintained period heritage.'

They said, 'Belfast and Dublin are only an hour away, yet the shore and mountains are on your doorstep to explore.'

See inside this stunning family home in our gallery below and learn more about this property here.

More from the News Letter:

The Sunday Times names Holywood as one of the top 12 coolest postcodes to move to in 2022

1.

The property boasts views of the Mourne Mountains and Carlingford Lough.

Photo: PropertyPal.com

Photo Sales

2.

Perimeter outline showcasing tennis court and covered swimming pool.

Photo: PropertyPal.com

Photo Sales

3.

The property comes with an expansive driveway.

Photo: PropertyPal.com

Photo Sales

4.

The entrance is filled with grand period features.

Photo: PropertyPal.com

Photo Sales
PropertyNorthern Ireland
Next Page
Page 1 of 3