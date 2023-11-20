The pre-application notice outlines plans for the social housing development on the site of the former UTV headquarters, Havelock House

A pre-application notice submitted to Belfast City Council outlines plans for a social housing development on the site of the former UTV headquarters, Havelock House.

Lotus Property acquired the site earlier this year, advised by McConnell Chartered Surveyors, and has now outlined its intention to create 100 high quality social homes, in partnership with Clanmil Housing Association.

The scheme will deliver much needed homes for families, older people and those with mobility needs and will comprise of a range of one, two and three bedroom houses and apartments.

Plans to redevelop city centre site will help meet Belfast’s demand for social housing. Pictured is a computer generated image of the development

The plans will now be subject to a 12-week community consultation.

Michael McCafferty, head of acquisitions at Lotus Property, said: “We are excited to confirm the acquisition of a site that delivers both on location and size to allow us to develop such an ambitious scheme.”

Alastair Coulson, managing director at Lotus Property, explained: “We believe passionately that Clanmil’s knowledge of the sector and professionalism of service delivery is key to ensuring this development delivers homes that people will be proud of.

“The next 12 weeks will be about listening to stakeholders and local communities about these draft plans. We look forward to hearing all views and considering them in our plans.”

Jan Sloan, executive director of development and new business at Clanmil Housing, added: “We are currently facing a housing crisis in Northern Ireland with social housing waiting lists at c45,000 - the highest they have been in 10 years – and at Clanmil, we are committed to playing our part in addressing this need.

“Social housing also has an important role to play in the regeneration of Belfast and in contributing to the Council’s ambition to grow the city by 66,000 residents by 2035. This is another landmark project for Belfast city centre and the types of homes to be provided has been carefully considered and responds directly to the housing need for Belfast now and in the future.

“We look forward to hearing the views of all those with an interest in good homes over the coming months.”