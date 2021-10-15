Portadown family home on impressive scale

The Wood Road, Portadown

CPS Property is pleased to be exclusively presenting this extensive five bedroom home, finished to the most articulate of design and quality.

Located on the convenient, yet rural The Wood Road, Portadown, just off Derrylileagh Road and set on a stunning mature C0.8 acres of land, this property will be of high interest.

The property itself is extremely impressive and spacious, offering ample accommodation and natural light through-out. Despite the impressive scale, this is still very much a practical family home.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kitchen

Accommodation

Hallway: Bright and spacious entrance hall with large open landing above.

Family Room - 5.19m x 4.16m: Carpet flooring, open fire with marble surround.

Reception 2 - 4.15m x 3.67m: Tiled flooring, open fire place plumbed for gas, open plan to reception 3/Dining Room.

Living area

Reception 3/Dining Room - 4.17m x 3.28m: Tiled flooring, double patio doors to rear entertainment space, feature open pitched ceiling.

Kitchen - 4.12m x 4.06m: Fully fitted kitchen with soft close low and high units built in, granite bench, Quooker boiling water tap, stainless steel sink, integrated Electrolux dish washer, plumbed for gas cooker. Kitchen island with breakfast bar.

Guest WC - 2.22m x 0.96m: Two piece Suite with WC and wash hand basin.

Utility - 1.87m x 1.85m: Built in low and high units with stainless steel sink, additional cloak room storage, plumbed for washer and dryer.

Dining

Master bedroom - 4.17m x 4.16m: Ground floor accommodation with tiled floor and en-suite.

En Suite - 2.32m x 1.18m: Three piece Suite with enclosed mixer shower, WC and wash hand basin.

Bedroom 2 - 3.58m x 2.93m: Ground floor accommodation with tiled floor and en-suite.

En Suite 2 - 2 33m x 0.96m: Three piece Suite with enclosed mixer shower, WC and wash hand basin.

Bedroom 3 - 3.47m x 3.26m: Tiled flooring.

Main bathroom 3.45m x 2.96m: Ground floor four piece suite with standalone bath on plinth, WC, open mixer shower, wash hand basin and heated towel rail.

1st floor: Bedroom 4 - 6.42m x 3.55m: Carpet flooring, walk in wardrobe & en suite.

En Suite - 4.01m x 1.68m: Three piece suite with enclosed mixer shower, WC and wash hand basin.

Bedroom 5 - 5 34m x 4 17m: Timber style flooring.

Study - 2.70m x 1.69m: Timber style flooring.

Hot press - 2.86m x 2.37m

Outside: Large gardens with extensive concrete parking area to side of home. Paved entertainment space to rear of property with access granted from double patio doors at rear of property. Detached double garage - 10.70m x 7.78m, Annex 1st Floor - 10.69m x 4.18m Extensive shed to rear of garage.

Additional agricultural lands to side of property with potential of future planning permissions.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.