Malone Park is home to some of the most expensive houses in Northern Ireland. A house on this private, tree lined avenue will set you back between £2.5 to £1.6 million.

Property Northern Ireland: These 20 streets are home to some of the most expensive properties in NI

Northern Ireland is home to plenty of luxurious homes and areas, we explore the most expensive streets in the province.

By Sarah McCann, Search and Trends Writer
Wednesday, 12th January 2022, 2:49 pm
Updated Wednesday, 12th January 2022, 2:50 pm

Dreaming of a new home in 2022?

Northern Ireland boasts many luxury properties throughout the province, with some having asking prices of over £2 million.

From swimming pools to ocean views and annexes, these homes have it all.

But where are they located? We've put together a list of the most expensive 20 streets in Northern Ireland in January 2022.

Property Price Source: PropertyPal - (all prices correct at the time of publishing).

1. Crossan Road, Lisburn - £2.495 million

A property on Crossan Road in Lisburn, is currently the second most expensive property on the market in Northern Ireland at £2.495 million. This home features an indoor swimming pool, annex, entertainment area and 5 bedrooms.

2. Ballypollard Road, Magheramorne, Larne - £2.250 million

A property on Ballypollard Road near Larne is currently on the market with an asking price of £2.250 million. This 10,000 square foot detached residence boasts 28 acres and an elevated position with views of the Irish Sea.

3. Drumbo Road, Drumbo, Lisburn - £1.795 Million

Enjoy the best of both worlds in this country setting which is close to the city. A house on Drumbo Road can set you back anywhere from £1.7 million.

4. Broomhill Park, Belfast - £1.5 million

Broomhill Park, set in Belfast BT9 postcode, is a tree lined avenue that boasts detached houses with character features and plentiful garden space. A house on Broomhill Park is currently on the market for £1.5 million and features one acre of mature gardens.

