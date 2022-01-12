Dreaming of a new home in 2022?

Northern Ireland boasts many luxury properties throughout the province, with some having asking prices of over £2 million.

From swimming pools to ocean views and annexes, these homes have it all.

But where are they located? We've put together a list of the most expensive 20 streets in Northern Ireland in January 2022.

Property Price Source: PropertyPal - (all prices correct at the time of publishing).

More from the News Letter:

1. Crossan Road, Lisburn - £2.495 million A property on Crossan Road in Lisburn, is currently the second most expensive property on the market in Northern Ireland at £2.495 million. This home features an indoor swimming pool, annex, entertainment area and 5 bedrooms. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2. Ballypollard Road, Magheramorne, Larne - £2.250 million A property on Ballypollard Road near Larne is currently on the market with an asking price of £2.250 million. This 10,000 square foot detached residence boasts 28 acres and an elevated position with views of the Irish Sea. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3. Drumbo Road, Drumbo, Lisburn - £1.795 Million Enjoy the best of both worlds in this country setting which is close to the city. A house on Drumbo Road can set you back anywhere from £1.7 million. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4. Broomhill Park, Belfast - £1.5 million Broomhill Park, set in Belfast BT9 postcode, is a tree lined avenue that boasts detached houses with character features and plentiful garden space. A house on Broomhill Park is currently on the market for £1.5 million and features one acre of mature gardens. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales