Spacious terrace home

The property is surrounded by an area of natural outstanding beauty and benefits from superb countryside views, yet it is conveniently situated some 10 minutes’ drive away from the A26 and 20 minutes from Ballymena town centre.

It offers flexible living accommodation (4/5 bed and 2/3 reception) for the purchaser.

Interior accommodation consists of kitchen, three receptions, four bedrooms and three bathroom.

10 OLD CUSHENDUN ROAD, Newtown Crommelin, Ballymena BT43 6RJ

This home also has oil fired central heating and uPVC double glazing throughout.

Outside, the rear of the property benefits from a fully enclosed yard.

Accommodation - Ground floor: hall with tile floor; living room (18’ x 11’7”) with open fire with dual link up and cast iron inset and tile surround, tile floor; dining room (11’9” x 9’3”) with laminate wooden floor; kitchen (16’8” x 9’3”) with eye and low level units, stainless steel sink with mixer tap, space for dishwasher, cooker and extractor fan, fridge/freezer, tile floor, utility (6’8” x 4’6”) with eye and low level units single bowl sink with mixer tap. plumbed for washing machine; lounge/bedroom (14’1” x 9’) with tile floor; shower room (8’1” x 4’6”) with wash hand basin and w/c, mains corner shower, and tile floor.

First floor accommodation: stairs and landing with carpet; bedroom (18’1” x 13’3”) with built in units with lights, and carpet; bedroom (15’7” x 8’8”) with built in storage and laminate wooden flooring, ensuite (7’1” x 4’9”) with wash hand basin, w/c, and electric red ring corner shower, bedroom (11’2” x 8’6”), with carpet; bedroom (7’9” x 7’9”) with laminate wooden floor; bathroom: (8’1” x 6’3”) with pedestal wash hand basin, low flush w/c, corner bath and hotpress, and tile floor.

Outside: The property has a fully enclosed concrete rear yard.

