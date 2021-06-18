Top tips for designing a kitchen

Cosentino UK's Silestone Sunlit Days in Posidonia Green Kitchen.

Consider these tips when planning your revamp for a space that’s both beautiful and functional…

1. Suss out your storage needs early on

“If you’re partial to a crockery collection or two and have a pantry bursting with exotic ingredients, storage is going to be particularly important,” says Stephen Lynskey, head designer at Hammonds Kitchens (hammonds-uk.com). “What many people don’t realise is that storage options are decided right at the beginning of a kitchen plan, when the blueprint is being mapped out.”

Cosentino UK's Silestone Camden kitchen

2. Lighting is really important

“Lighting is so important when creating a cosy atmosphere in a kitchen. I recommend focusing on three different kinds when creating your perfect setup: top lighting, task lighting and ambient lighting,” advises Lynskey.

“All three need to come together perfectly to create the mood you find most relaxing.

“Thinking about where to have shadows and where to cast light can have a surprisingly large effect on the feel of a kitchen. Aim to shed light on the parts of the kitchen you will use regularly, such as the cooker and worktops, but play with shadows in the rest of the space to create an atmospheric and zen place to relax.”

3. Opt for matt cupboards if you have small children

Lynskey continues: “Nobody wants jammy hands all over their kitchen cabinets. Choose a matt finish as opposed to gloss, as they are easier to clean and disguise visible marks better.”

4. Go for practical materials

Laura Davie, marketing manager for Cosentino UK (cosentino.com) says: “Consider a kitchen surface that’s suited to your lifestyle and the way in which you use the kitchen.

“For instance, keen cooks will benefit from a heat and scratch resistant surface, such as a composite surface.

“It’s ideal for those wanting to recreate a specific look, such a marble or wood, without wanting to worry about the hassle of maintenance.”

5. L-shared islands are great if you like socialising in your kitchen

“Kitchen islands are a great opportunity to create a sociable space, but rather than having seating down just one side, why not opt for two sides so that your guests can face one another when socialising?