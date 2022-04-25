US accolade for NI ‘child-safety’ product coincides with 65% increase in sales

Bloc Blinds, which is headquartered in Magherafelt, has received further international recognition for Bloc Wand – its bespoke child safety product.

Designed with safety as a top priority, Bloc Wand has been awarded the Best New Technical Innovation at the International Window Coverings Expo in Florida.

The global accolade reflects the Wand’s unique safety-first design, which ensures users are not exposed to dangerous loose cords or chains.

Bloc’s founder and managing director Cormac Diamond

Bloc Blinds was selected from 32 global entries at the IWCE Awards and its success follows the Wand’s recent accreditation as a Best for Kids design. Demand for the Bloc Wand product escalated due to regulatory changes in Canada which banned the use of corded or chained blinds from 2021. US legislation is anticipated to soon change to reflect Canada’s lead. UK and EU law has yet to follow the example set by North America, despite ROSPA’s continued attempts to campaign for higher standards in blind safety.

Since its launch in 2021, millions of units of Bloc Wand have been ordered for Canada and the US with sales increasing by 65% over the last 12 months.

To meet growing global demand and in preparation for future legal changes regarding blind safety, Bloc plans to expand its Wand business by investing significantly in facilities in Northern Ireland and the US.