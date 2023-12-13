Work starts at former hospital site in Omagh as full plans for over 160 private homes is unveiled
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 20-acre site is being transformed into a major development named ‘Camowen’, comprising more than 160 private homes.
A joint project being delivered by Fermac Properties Limited and South Bank Square Limited, the first set of homes released last month has already been almost booked out, with the second release planned for February. The first homes are due to be ready in Spring 2024.
The land formerly occupied by Tyrone County Hospital, which closed back in 2017, was acquired by property development company South Bank Square in 2020. Following a significant planning application process, it secured permission to redevelop the site earlier this year.
Conor Margey of Fermac Properties Limited, explained: “Camowen is attracting a great deal of interest, given its prime location close to the town centre and its close proximity to schools, shops, leisure facilities and parks.“It’s our intention that the development will create a sense of community in the area and a modern living experience through providing homes designed with warmth, safety and convenience in mind. We are absolutely delighted to see the first bricks being laid at Camowen – which we believe is a pivotal piece of regeneration for the town of Omagh – and want to thank everyone for their hard work on the ground.”
Speaking about the development, Martin Mallon of South Bank Square, added: “Camowen is an important investment for Omagh and a project we’re very proud to see coming to fruition now.“By working in partnership with the experienced construction team at Fermac, homeowners will be guaranteed quality, modern homes, built to the highest of standards. It is fantastic to see the vision we share with Fermac beginning to come to life and we look forward to welcoming the first homeowners to Camowen next year.”Full details are available on here and through Property Pal and all properties will be sold through McLernon Estate Agents.