The 20-acre site is being transformed into a major development named ‘Camowen’ with the first set of homes just released and booked out, and the second planned for early next year

Work has commenced on the site of the former Tyrone County Hospital in Omagh.

The 20-acre site is being transformed into a major development named ‘Camowen’, comprising more than 160 private homes.

A joint project being delivered by Fermac Properties Limited and South Bank Square Limited, the first set of homes released last month has already been almost booked out, with the second release planned for February. The first homes are due to be ready in Spring 2024.

Pictured at the site of the new Camowen development are Rory McLernon, McLernon Estate Agents, Martin Mallon, South Bank Square, Gerry Fearon, Conor Margey, Kieran McKenna (all Fermac) and Pearl McLernon, McLernon Estate Agents. Credit Bradley Quinn

The land formerly occupied by Tyrone County Hospital, which closed back in 2017, was acquired by property development company South Bank Square in 2020. Following a significant planning application process, it secured permission to redevelop the site earlier this year.

Conor Margey of Fermac Properties Limited, explained: “Camowen is attracting a great deal of interest, given its prime location close to the town centre and its close proximity to schools, shops, leisure facilities and parks.“It’s our intention that the development will create a sense of community in the area and a modern living experience through providing homes designed with warmth, safety and convenience in mind. We are absolutely delighted to see the first bricks being laid at Camowen – which we believe is a pivotal piece of regeneration for the town of Omagh – and want to thank everyone for their hard work on the ground.”