Newtownabbey family firm ‘wombling free’ in Qatar with furniture made from recycled plastic
A family firm in Newtownabbey is showcasing their environmentally friendly furniture made of recycled plastic in the Gulf State of Qatar.
Environmental Street Furniture’s (ESF) current range of outdoor furniture is now on display in the UK Pavilion as part the Doha Horticultural Expo.
The Wombles of Wimbledon common inspired furniture, making use of the things discarded by society, will be on display until March 2024 and ESF is confident that the sunny climate of the Expo will allow the collection to illustrate its environmental credentials using innovative technology.
From the Madame Cholet planter, the Wellington bench and the Tobermory Smart bin both of which are solar powered, all the ESF’s Womble range is manufactured from 100% recycled plastic which is hard wearing and not prone to warping or rotting.
ESF’s CEO, Alan Lowry is proud of the contribution that his products are making to a more sustainable circular economy and ‘greener’ environment.
He explained: “We are delighted to be showcasing our products at the Doha Horticultural Expo. Our business model is all about developing sustainable growth. The more we export and find new clients both at home and abroad, the more we divert waste away from landfill sites and water sources.
"This all helps to reduce plastic waste which contributes to a cleaner and greener environment.”
In January, the team from Environmental Street Furniture will be attending the EXPO and presenting the Wombles Environmental Day in the UK pavilion in partnership with Invest NI and the Department for Business and Trade.
From litter bins to high tech security solutions ESF provides bespoke, innovative and inspirational solutions and currently exports to over 27 countries worldwide including the Gulf State of Qatar.