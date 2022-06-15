Antrim’s Decision Time secures contracts with 30 credit unions across the island of Ireland

Antrim-headquartered Decision Time has secured new contracts with a series of large credit unions across the island of Ireland.

The company now counts 30 credit unions as customers. It has just signed a deal with Link CU, the Cavan-based organisation that has almost 17,000 members. This follows other recent deals with Rathmore CU in Kerry and Naomh Breandan CU in Galway.

Decision Time’s customer-base also includes one of the largest credit union in Ireland, Dundalk CU, which has over 45,000 members and assets approaching €300m.

Geoff Higgins, Decision Time

Credit Unions represent an important sector for Decision Time, which provides governance software that helps organisations run better meetings, manage risk and meet their strategic objectives. There are over 250 credit unions in Ireland which have over 3.6 million members. Globally, this is one of the highest numbers of credit union members per head of population.

Decision Time expects to double the number of credit union customers it has to more than 60 over the next 12 months.

Geoff Higgins, managing director of Decision Time, said: “Good governance and risk management is clearly extremely important to credit unions in their role serving communities across the island. This has led to strong demand in the sector meaning that we now have 30 credit union customers, and we expect that number to double over the next year. This will include more credit unions in Ireland, but we are also in discussions with credit unions in England, Scotland and Wales where we believe there is very strong demand for the products that we provide.

“We are very pleased to welcome Link CU as our newest credit union customer. Link CU became one of the larger credit unions in Ireland following the merger of three credit unions a few years ago and has shown a very strong commitment to ensuring good governance practices,”

Angela Rice, CEO, Link Credit Union, added: “We wanted a secure place for board members to access relevant documents as well as previous minutes and agendas, and Decision Time was a solution that really impressed us. I like how attendees can annotate meeting packs and documents and collaborate with others within a secure environment. It is also really good to have the option to manage risks on the platform as well.”

Outside of the credit union sector, Decision Time has organisations such as KPMG, Royal Mail, and HM Land Registry as customers. It also works with more than 80 housing association customers.