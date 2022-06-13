AXA opens customer contact centre in Londonderry and seeks to recruit 40 staff

AXA staff from Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland and the UK were joined at the opening ceremony by local dignitaries including Mayor Sandra Duffy, MLAs for the area and executives from Invest Northern Ireland.

AXA’s Customer Contact Centre serves the company’s extensive customer base throughout Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. The company’s original presence in the city dates back to 2007 when it began operations with just 20 staff. Today it employs over 540 people spanning customer service, marketing, claims, sales, HR, and IT.

Due to the companies continued growth it has over 40 vacancies which it is currently seeking to fill.

Philip Bradley AXA, Marguerite Brosnan AXA, Claudio Gienal AXA, Mayor Sandra Duffy, and local MLAs

Claudio Gienal, AXA CEO for UK and Ireland, said: “The city has been a wonderful location for AXA for over 15 years and we benefit enormously from the rich pool of talented and enthusiastic employees. We will continue to invest significantly here to enhance our business and to demonstrate our support for the wider community.”

AXA employs nearly 1,500 staff on the island of Ireland with over 750 in Northern Ireland. In recent years AXA has provided significant support to local community initiatives throughout Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, including, most recently, AXA Parks - a €1mn initiative that will provide environmental grants to local community groups in order to enhance green spaces in their locality.

Pictured at the official opening are, from left, Marguerite Brosnan, AXA , George McKinney, INI, Mayor Sandra Duffy, Claudio Gienal, AXA, and Philip Bradley, AXA.