Fuel prices: Fresh data tells public where cheapest petrol and diesel are to be found in Northern Ireland

Petrol and diesel prices in Northern Ireland have risen yet again, the NI Consumer Council has found.

By Adam Kula
Thursday, 9th June 2022, 11:42 am
Updated Thursday, 9th June 2022, 12:12 pm

The fuel watchdog released its latest figures this morning, showing that the average price for a litre of diesel in Northern Ireland is now 183.8p, up from 179.1p on June 6 when it was last measured.

Meanwhile the average price for a litre of petrol now stands at 180.1p, up from 172.6p on June 6.

By way of comparison, on May 26, the average price for a litre of diesel was 178p, and petrol was 169.4p.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Going back to the end of last year shows that as of December 30, 2021, the average price for a litre of diesel was 144.1p, and petrol was 141.8p.

The latest full figures, broken down by town, are in the tables reproduced in this story.

More from the News Letter:

Tragic TT rider Davy Morgan remembered: ‘A very quiet man – you’d never imagine he could go 200mph’

Troubles victims’ group turns spotlight on Sinn Fein over its call to criminalise sectarian displays

Fuel pricesNorthern IrelandSinn Fein