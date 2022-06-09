Fuel prices: Fresh data tells public where cheapest petrol and diesel are to be found in Northern Ireland

The fuel watchdog released its latest figures this morning, showing that the average price for a litre of diesel in Northern Ireland is now 183.8p, up from 179.1p on June 6 when it was last measured.
Meanwhile the average price for a litre of petrol now stands at 180.1p, up from 172.6p on June 6.
By way of comparison, on May 26, the average price for a litre of diesel was 178p, and petrol was 169.4p.
Going back to the end of last year shows that as of December 30, 2021, the average price for a litre of diesel was 144.1p, and petrol was 141.8p.
The latest full figures, broken down by town, are in the tables reproduced in this story.
