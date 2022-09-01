Key NI industries call to tackle ‘the tsunami of increasing costs for fuel and electricity’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two of Northern Ireland’s most essential industries have joined forces to support the growing calls for UK Government to take urgent action to tackle the energy crisis that is seeing electricity costs for manufacturers quadruple this coming year, compared to last year.

The Mineral Products Association NI and Manufacturing NI are asking local MPs to support calls for urgent action to be taken at Westminster.

MPA, MPANI and Manufacturing NI believe there are a number of steps the Treasury could take to alleviate the increasing burden on construction material manufacturers including:

• Allow temporary deferral of VAT payments

• Reinstate or replace the red diesel rebate to cut fuel duty

• Take measures to tackle costs for Energy Intensive Industries like mineral and construction products.

In a joint statement Gordon Best, regional director MPANI and Stephen Kelly, CEO Manufacturing NI, said: “The tsunami of increasing costs for fuel and electricity facing our local manufacturers is unprecedented.