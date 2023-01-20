Northern Ireland home heating oil prices see first increase in weeks, as petrol and diesel costs continue to fall

Oil tank

The latest figures from the Consumer Council show that the average price of a 900 litre oil delivery in Northern Ireland now stands at £762.57 – up by around a tenner on the £752.50 in last week’s figures.

It is the first rise since the middle of December. Prices rose from £847.26 on December 15 to £878.19 before falling again after Christmas.

Vehicle fuel prices, meanwhile, have continued the trend of recent weeks and fallen slightly.