Northern Ireland home heating oil prices see first increase in weeks, as petrol and diesel costs continue to fall
Home heating oil prices have increased slightly for the first time in around a month, data from the Northern Ireland Consumer Council shows.
The latest figures from the Consumer Council show that the average price of a 900 litre oil delivery in Northern Ireland now stands at £762.57 – up by around a tenner on the £752.50 in last week’s figures.
It is the first rise since the middle of December. Prices rose from £847.26 on December 15 to £878.19 before falling again after Christmas.
Vehicle fuel prices, meanwhile, have continued the trend of recent weeks and fallen slightly.
Average diesel prices were reported as 163.6p per litre on Thursday, down very slightly on the previous week’s price of 164p. Petrol is now 142.8p per litre – down from 143.5p last week.