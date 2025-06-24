Vulnerability Week: Lenders and providers can do more to protect people from falling into financial hardship

As debt levels in Northern Ireland increase, Advice NI is calling for change

As part of Vulnerability Week, taking place June 23 to 27, Advice NI is drawing attention to the serious financial disadvantages people in vulnerable circumstances can face. From poor mental or physical health, digital exclusion, and social isolation, there are a host of scenarios which can impact a person’s ability to remain financially stable.

Among those affected are unpaid carers – individuals who often give up paid work or reduce their hours to support loved ones, leaving them financially exposed and emotionally stretched. The charity is calling on lenders such as banks, as well as utilities and telecom providers, to ensure that they are offering meaningful support to their customers in need.

Recent Advice NI research, commissioned by the Consumer Council for Northern Ireland, identified a link between financial resilience and health issues with 69% of those experiencing hardship having a health issue, and almost 20% a mental health issue. Many of the clients Advice NI supports have little-to-no savings, no access to extra income, and an annual income below the poverty line. The report revealed further stark realities; 79% of people had turned off their heating because they couldn’t afford it, 60% had gone without food, and 10% felt suicidal before seeking advice.

Sinead Campbell - Advice NI Head of Money, Debt and Quality

As Sinéad Campbell, Head of Money, Debt and Quality at Advice NI, explains these challenges are especially pronounced for unpaid carers.

She says: “As more people continue to face rising debts across Northern Ireland, Vulnerability Week is an important opportunity to keep the experiences of those most at risk front and centre.

"At Advice NI, we see first-hand how financial pressures, poor health, and isolation can compound to leave people feeling overwhelmed and powerless. This week is about raising awareness, but also about driving real change and ensuring that organisations understand the reality of vulnerability and respond with compassion, clarity and practical support.

“This is particularly relevant for carers, who often fall through the cracks of traditional support systems due to the informal and unpaid nature of their role. Many are unaware of what help is available or are unable to access it due to time constraints, digital exclusion or emotional fatigue. Whether family members, friends or professional support workers, carers often face significant financial strain and are often hidden victims of financial hardship, underscoring why vulnerability is a broader societal issue, not just an individual challenge.

"Our advisers often say, “put your own oxygen mask on first” meaning carers must prioritise their own financial and emotional wellbeing and seeking help early on is key. Our services offer tailored, practical support to help people manage debt, understand their rights, and access all the benefits they are entitled to.”

This Vulnerability Week focuses on helping businesses build trust with vulnerable customers. Advice NI is calling for lenders and providers to take greater care to improve the landscape for vulnerable people.

Sinead continues: “Businesses and institutions should ensure they are operating as responsibly as possible. In fact, they have a real opportunity to lead on positive change by implementing practical strategies that can make a real difference to a person’s life. For instance, by ensuring staff are adequately trained to identify vulnerability, and respond with empathy and clear communication, and ideally flexible payment options, the risk on vulnerable people can be reduced significantly.”

To help cope with the critical lack of money, many vulnerable people in Northern Ireland are turning to high-interest quick fixes, such as Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL), payday loans and, in more severe cases, illegal lending. Advice NI found that the average BNPL debt was £685, for a Payday loan was £1,170, and illegal lending was over £3000.

Sinéad concluded: “The use of high-interest quick fixes like Buy Now, Pay Later has added a new layer of complexity to debt in Northern Ireland. While these schemes can offer convenience, they often come with hidden risks, especially for vulnerable people. Missed payments can spiral quickly into unmanageable debt and stress, especially as many customers don’t fully understand the terms. It’s a worrying cycle that’s difficult to escape without the right support

“However, Advice NI welcomes the recent Financial Conduct Authority consultation on regulation for Buy Now, Pay Later products, which will hopefully improve this type of lending for consumers.”