Where can you park in Belfast? Places to park in Belfast City Centre with the cheapest hourly rate
Looking for a place to park this weekend in Belfast city centre?
With restrictions lifting and people heading back into the city centre, finding a place to park can be a real challenge.
To help ensure you don't caught out, we've put together a list of the best places to park in Belfast with the cheapest hourly rate.
Belfast City Council Parking Spaces
The parking with the cheapest rates available are from Belfast City Council.
There are a variety of spaces to choose from throughout the city, but due to their value for money, they tend to fill up quickly.
Cromac Street, BT2 8JN
Monday to Saturday: 08:00 – 18:00.
Charge: £0.60 per hour.
99 spaces including: 1 accessible parking space and 1 family friendly space.
Read More
Dunbar Street, BT2 1LH
Monday to Saturday: 08:00 – 18:00.
Charge: £1.00 per hour.
32 spaces including: 2 accessible parking spaces and 1 Family friendly space.
Kent Street, BT1 2JA
Monday to Saturday: 08:00 – 18:00.
Charge: £1.00 per hour.
66 charges including: 2 accessible parking spaces and 1 Family friendly spaces.
Little Donegall Street, BT1 2JD
Monday to Saturday: 08:00 – 18:00.
Charge: £0.60 per hour.
105 spaces including: 2 Accessible parking spaces and 2 family friendly spaces.
Little Victoria Street, BT2 7JH
Monday to Saturday: 08:00 – 21:00.
Charge: £1.20 per hour, £1.80 per hour after 4 hours.
87 charges including: 4 accessible parking spaces and 1 family friendly spaces.
Smithfield, Winetavern Street, BT1 1JQ
Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday: 08:00 – 18:00, Thursday: 08:00 – 21:00.
Charge: £1.20 per hour, £1.80 per hour after 4 hours.
107 spaces including: 1 Accessible parking space and 1 Family friendly space.
You no longer need to have coins to pay the parking meter, you can now also pay via the JustPark app which lets you pay for your parking with a credit or debit card.
Saint Anne's Square Car Park, 1 Edward St, BT1 2LP
This is a popular 24 hour car park located right beside St Anne's Cathedral in the heart of Cathedral Quarter.
Charge: £1.60 per hour.
540 spaces including: 21 accessible parking spaces.
Value Car Parks, 19-35 Grosvenor Road, BT12 4GN
This relatively new carpark is open on the Grosvenor Road, just around the corner from the Grand Opera House and in front of Long's Fish and Chip shop.
Open: Seven days a week, 06:45 – 01:00
Charge: £2.20 per hour between 06:45 and 12 Noon (Monday- Friday) for the first four hours then £3.30 per hour thereafter.
£3.30 per hour After 12 Noon Monday - Friday & All day Saturday- Sunday
There are 575 spaces in this multi-story parking lot.
CastleCourt Shopping Centre, Royal Ave, BT1 1DD
A good location hitting the shops, the carpark is directly in CastleCourt Shopping Centre.
Open: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday: 07.30 – 20:00, Thursday: 07:30 – 22:00, Saturday: 07:30 – 19:00, Sunday: 12:00pm – 19:00
Charge: £1.90 per hour
1600 parking spaces available, including accessible spaces and wider parking bays for families on levels 2-4
Go Park, Europa Bus and Rail Station, Hope Street, BT12 5EE
Situated right beside the Europa Hotel, Bus and Train Station, this carpark has a central location.
Monday to Saturday: 06.00 – 01.00, Sunday: 0900 – 23.00.
Charge: £3.50 per hour.
535 spaces including: 9 accessible parking spaces.
More from the News Letter:
Northern Ireland's Best Hidden Tourist Attractions as suggested by our readers - from walks to ancient sites
Pumpkin picking in Northern Ireland 2021: 8 patches and farms near me to visit this autumn and Halloween
Covid NI: What are the current Covid restrictions in Northern Ireland - from social distancing to international travel