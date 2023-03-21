7 obscure garden laws you could be breaking without knowing
With spring on the horizon, many of us will be eager to ensure our garden is in pristine condition for when the weather warms up.
There are a number of rules and regulations people should be aware of before deciding which jobs to carry out.
To help, garden gazebo experts Gazeboshop have teamed up with Colum Smith, property lawyer at Taylor Rose MW Solicitors to outline seven laws you could end up breaking in their own backyard.
1) Allowing Japanese knotweed to spread into the wild
The laws surrounding Japanese knotweed are often unknown yet extremely strict. In fact, earlier this year a man was sued for £200,000 for failing to declare his garden contained the plant during the sale of his house.
It is vital to carry out a thorough inspection for the invasive species as letting the plant grow out of your garden and into the wild can leave you with a hefty £5,000 fine.
2) Cutting overhanging branches
Whilst taking things into your own hands may seem like the sensible thing to do, ensure if you do take the cutter to their tree you only trim the overhanging branches up to the edge of your boundary.
You are not allowed to trespass onto their land in order to carry out the pruning.
3) Intrusive garden sheds
If you’re thinking of erecting a new garden shed this summer it’s worth bearing in mind it will need to meet some stringent criteria.
Most importantly, the structure must not exceed 2.5 metres in height if it comes within two metres of the garden boundary, wall or fence.
4) Blocking a neighbour’s light
If a tree you plant in your garden grows to block natural sunlight into a neighbours’ window that has had access to it for 20 years, this can land you paying compensation or being faced with an order to cut the tree down.
Before planting a tree, think carefully about the height it will grow to and how it may impact sunlight into yours and your neighbour’s garden.
5) Removing or altering a fence which belongs to a neighbour
Fences are often a source of great dispute between neighbours particularly when it is rotten or requires maintenance.
Often the property deeds will point to who is obliged to maintain the fence, so they are definitely worth checking if you still have them.
6) Picking and keeping fruit or flowers
As we head into spring and fruits like strawberries and cherries begin to ripen it can be tempting to pick some to have a little treat, especially if they're hanging into your garden.
But, if the fruit is from a plant or tree which is on someone else's land, this is technically stealing and your neighbour is legally entitled to demand the fruit back.
7) Disregarding people’s right to privacy
It is critical that security cameras placed outdoors only capture film within the confines of your own garden or public space and should not infringe on your neighbours’ privacy.
Perhaps surprisingly, other garden items that can infringe on privacy rights are trampolines. Where possible, avoid placing them anywhere where children can bounce and see into a neighbours house.