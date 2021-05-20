Bicycle stands will create boost for cyclists

The stands will be installed in town centres, parks and open spaces across Antrim and Newtownabbey and will provide a safe place for people to lock up their bicycles while out and about.

The bespoke stands have been funded through the Recovery funding provided through the Departments for Communities, Infrastructure and Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs.

Mayor Jim Montgomery said; “We welcome this funding which is being put to good use across the Borough. During the recent restrictions we have seen a lot more people out cycling and we are keen to continue to encourage this as society begins to get back to a level of normality.”

Get on your bike