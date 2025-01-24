See if you can spot a Long tailed tit.

It’s Big Garden Birdwatch weekend! Thousands of people across Northern Ireland will be spending an hour counting the birds that land in their garden.

I’m looking forward to joining in, but I’ll also be turning my thoughts to how I can continue to help these birds throughout the year.

Now is an ideal time to invest in a nest box, providing our garden visitors with a safe and warm space to rear their young.

As we head into February, birds will be looking for their new home and during those freezing cold nights, they really do provide a welcoming space.

I already own a couple of nest boxes, so for me I’ll soon be giving them a good clean out, making sure to wear gloves and use boiling water to kill any germs, I’ll also be adding some hay, ready for some new tenants.

Big Garden Birdwatch not only gives RSPB an idea into how garden birds are faring, but it also helps me understand which birds frequently visit my garden.

It’s not often I get the time to really sit and pay attention but by taking part in the Big Garden Birdwatch, it allows me to understand what kind of nest boxes might be best for my garden; we all have our preferences for our homes, birds included!

The RSPB website has some great advice on which nest boxes are perfect for the birds which visit your garden, to help you determine which one to buy.

Another way to make winter life easier for birds, and for yourself, is to leave the garden maintenance for now. Leaving leaves and dead plant material on the ground protects the soil from frost and maintains a good habitat for insects, providing that vital winter sustenance for birds.

Seedheads and stems also provide excellent food sources for birds like Goldfinches, Siskins, Blue Tits and sparrows.