Common emerald damselfly at Montiaghs Moss

​​This month, nature’s special places are buzzing and blooming with noise and colour.

From wildflower meadows alive with bees and butterflies, to dancing damselflies and dragonflies along the rivers. There is so many wonderful things to see in nature this July.

This is a great month to look out for moths, as many are now on the wing. While most moth species are nocturnal and fly at night, there are plenty of day-flying moths to look out for too. I’ve already spotted a few during my lunchtime walks.

One of my favourites is the Cinnabar Moth, names for the red on its hindwings and markings on its forewings. They start their lives as yellow and black caterpillars and are usually seen snacking on ragwort plants. Their bright colours warn predators that they’re poisonous, but they only become poisonous after feeding on the ragwort.

They erupt from their cocoons on the ground in the summer, and can then be seen flying during the day and the night, often being mistaken for a butterfly.

What I love about this time of year is the chance to see more beautiful dragonflies and damselflies, they are out in force in July and you can find them at places like RSPB NI’s Montiaghs Moss, dancing beside the pools. The ponds come alive with their dancing, shiny wings in the sunshine. It’s truly a beautiful thing to witness.

Your best chance to see them is to head to the reserve on a sunny day, and keep a close eye on the edges of the pools. Keep your eyes low, as darters and chasers skim close to the water.