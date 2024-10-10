Halloween in the Wild: A Guide to Nature's Spooky Side with RSPB NI
From the golden hues of woodlands to the cosy charm of pumpkin patches, this month RSPB NI offers a multitude of opportunities to connect with nature.
At Belfast’s Window on Wildlife, the family friendly ‘Spooky Pumpkin Patch’ has returned for its third year. Start off with a walk around the hides, discovering the nature in the heart of the city, with a hot chocolate and stories around the campfire. Before heading home, pick up your very own pumpkin and get some top tips for using it sustainably once Halloween is over.
If scary stories are more your scene, how about an evening walk around Belvoir Forest, led by local tour guide Andrew Johnston. With tales of macabre folklore, learn the history of the forest from pagan times to the present day, with a few spooky tales featuring the weird and wonderful. Tickets are available for both events at www.rspb.org.uk/events
At Portmore Lough, autumn brings lots of wildfowl to see like Coots, Pochards and Tufted Ducks that gather in large rafts on the lough. Whooper Swans and Greylag Geese will be arriving from Iceland this month to overwinter at the reserve until April. The viewing platform offers a unique chance to take in the views, with plenty of wildlife spotting opportunities.
If you’re interested in discovering more about the wonders of nature right on your doorstep and are keen to connect with like-minded individuals, then why not join an RSPB Local Group. From birdwatching and nature walks to conservation volunteering, there’s something for everyone. Local groups offer a warm and welcoming atmosphere for those who are wanting to brush up on their skills or are just beginning the journey to learning about nature. Search for a local group near you and together, we’ll make a difference for wildlife. www.rspb.org.uk/localgroups
