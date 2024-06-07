There are plenty of opportunities to volunteer with RSPB NI this summer

It’s hard to believe we’re now into June, this year is going by quickly but I’m ready for some sunshine and more time to be outside.

I can hear baby birds chirping in the garden and bees are a regular sight amongst the flowerpots. If you’re keen to spend some more time in nature this year and support a charity, RSPB NI have some fantastic opportunities to volunteer at one of our reserves, offering a chance to discover new skills and learn more about the nature right here in Northern Ireland.

Just recently I spent time down at Belfast’s Window on Wildlife with volunteers and staff helping to put together a new tern raft. It might have been a wet and windy day, but it was a fantastic morning spent putting together the raft. This will provide more nesting space for the terns as breeding season gets underway, and it’ll be a real joy to see them settling into their new homes with baby chicks warm and safe. It was great to get to spend the day with other nature-lovers of all ages, from students to retirees, as well as having a cup of a tea and a biscuit to celebrate a job well done,

Additionally, there is a range of options for volunteering on Tuesday and Thursday at Portmore Lough Reserve, helping the Warden, Cathryn, at the reserve. From scrub clearance or litter picking to general habitat management, every day brings something different. There’s also the chance to spot some of the incredible wildlife on the reserve, from buzzards soaring overhead to dragonflies and damselflies at Montiaghs Moss just a few miles down the road.

This Volunteer Week, RSPB NI have been celebrating the incredible people who play an important role in helping support nature. There’s a volunteering opportunity for everyone and you don’t even need to have bird knowledge. By volunteering, you get to join a movement for nature and work with a like-minded team towards a common cause.

Visit www.rspb.org.uk to find out how you can volunteer with RSPB Northern Ireland this summer.