National Pet Month - dogs, cats and everything in between
15 adorable photos of pets from across the globe
To celebrate National Pet Month this April, CEWE has released a collection of images taken by photographers across the globe from the CEWE Photo Award, the world’s largest photo competition.
The images include dogs smiling, rabbits exploring and cats’ close ups.
The 15 snaps have been submitted in this year’s competition, which launched in May last year, and aims to celebrate the best in photography across the globe.
The competition is open to everyone – from keen amateur photographers to established professionals.
Until the end of May 2023, entrants can submit photos for free that celebrate the competition’s ‘Our World is Beautiful’ theme.
There are 10 categories for budding photographers to enter – from aerial shots and animals to landscapes, cooking and food, highlighting the true beauty of the world around us.
CEWE also recently announced its new jury for the award, featuring seven members that have been chosen for their photo expertise and different perspectives.
The jury will be chaired by Michel Comte, the world-renowned Swiss fashion and nature photographer.
The jury will choose the most beautiful and best shots submitted globally to the competition this summer in order to select the competition winners.
The 1000 overall winners can look forward to prizes totalling more than €250,000.
In addition, three monthly winners will be chosen, each receiving a voucher for CEWE photo products worth €100.
Charity partner, SOS Children's Villages Worldwide, has been selected, with 10 Euro cents being donated to the children's relief organisation for every photo submitted.
Dale Orton, head of photo culture at CEWE UK, said: “Our pets are also our family members.
"You watch them grow from mischievous youngsters into old friends who just want to relax on the sofa all day.
"They display the same emotions as us and photography is perfect for capturing these emotions.
"Looking through these images you can quickly determine if these pets are feeling playful, hungry, contemplative, happy or thinking about doing something they shouldn’t!
"As we celebrate National Pet Month, we hope these images inspire you to capture more photographs of your favourite companions and create those special memories that can be enjoyed for years to come.”
Below, CEWE shares some of its favourite images from the animal’s category of its current competition.
For more information about the CEWE Photo Award visit: https://cewephotoaward.com/cewephotoaward-2023/en_gb/.