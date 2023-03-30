To celebrate National Pet Month this April, CEWE has released a collection of images taken by photographers across the globe from the CEWE Photo Award, the world’s largest photo competition.

The images include dogs smiling, rabbits exploring and cats’ close ups.

The 15 snaps have been submitted in this year’s competition, which launched in May last year, and aims to celebrate the best in photography across the globe.

What a good boy – the happiest dog embracing the sunshine on his afternoon walk, taken by Klaudia Gruber in Germany, Freiburg. CEWE Photo Award 2023

The competition is open to everyone – from keen amateur photographers to established professionals.

Until the end of May 2023, entrants can submit photos for free that celebrate the competition’s ‘Our World is Beautiful’ theme.

There are 10 categories for budding photographers to enter – from aerial shots and animals to landscapes, cooking and food, highlighting the true beauty of the world around us.

CEWE also recently announced its new jury for the award, featuring seven members that have been chosen for their photo expertise and different perspectives.

Prize possession: a hamster proudly shows off its newest daisy to add to its collection, taken by Julian Rad in Austria, Tulln. CEWE Photo Award 2023

The jury will be chaired by Michel Comte, the world-renowned Swiss fashion and nature photographer.

The jury will choose the most beautiful and best shots submitted globally to the competition this summer in order to select the competition winners.

The 1000 overall winners can look forward to prizes totalling more than €250,000.

In addition, three monthly winners will be chosen, each receiving a voucher for CEWE photo products worth €100.

A distinguished gentleman: a sweet pooch poses for a photoshoot wearing his best attire, taken by Veronika Kováč in Slovakia, Sládkovičovo. CEWE Photo Award 2023

Charity partner, SOS Children's Villages Worldwide, has been selected, with 10 Euro cents being donated to the children's relief organisation for every photo submitted.

Dale Orton, head of photo culture at CEWE UK, said: “Our pets are also our family members.

"You watch them grow from mischievous youngsters into old friends who just want to relax on the sofa all day.

"They display the same emotions as us and photography is perfect for capturing these emotions.

Take a picture: a dog tries his hand at photography, taken by Annika Eckhardt in Germany, Bielefeld. CEWE Photo Award 2023

"Looking through these images you can quickly determine if these pets are feeling playful, hungry, contemplative, happy or thinking about doing something they shouldn’t!

"As we celebrate National Pet Month, we hope these images inspire you to capture more photographs of your favourite companions and create those special memories that can be enjoyed for years to come.”

Below, CEWE shares some of its favourite images from the animal’s category of its current competition.

For more information about the CEWE Photo Award visit: https://cewephotoaward.com/cewephotoaward-2023/en_gb/.

Life’s a beach: a dog dries off in his towel and ponders on his long sunny day at the beach, taken by Claudia Baete in Germany, Cuxhaven. CEWE Photo Award 2023

Best friends: a girl and her horse share a tender moment showcasing their special bond, taken by Tamara Plursch in Austria, Eferding. CEWE Photo Award 2023

A sweet surprise: a chocolate Labrador puppy hints it wants to come with its owner by jumping inside their suitcase, taken by Veronica Endrészová in Slovakia, Miloslavov. CEWE Photo Award 2023

Hiding in the leaves: a cute bunny plays in the leaves of its garden, taken by Veronika Kováč in Slovakia, Košice. CEWE Photo Award 2023

A sneaky cat: a curious cat pears around the door frame, caught by its owner, taken by Eva Kreutzová, Czech Republic, Albrechtičky. CEWE Photo Award 2023

Summer sun: a sweet dog enjoys his evening walk in the sunlight, surrounding by sunflowers, taken by Malwine Böser in Germany, Ubstadt-weiher. CEWE Photo Award 2023

Up close and personal: the sun lands gently on a cats face making its eyes sparkle, taken by Katja Hammerschmidt in Germany, Lindenfels. CEWE Photo Award 2023

Proud mum: a sweet moment as an English Setter relaxes with its puppy, taken by Katrina Wilson in Bedford, UK. CEWE Photo Award 2023

Black beauty: two elegant horses nuzzle closer on a frosty morning, taken by Monika Malecká in Czechia, Žatec. CEWE Photo Award 2023

All smiles: a corgi enjoys its morning stroll through the woods, putting a smile on its face, taken by Carina Berentsen in Norway, Ås. CEWE Photo Award 2023