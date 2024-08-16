Northern Ireland International Airshow Portrush 2024: 'Hot Rod Muscle Biplanes' the Jet Pitts to make first appearance in the Province
and live on Freeview channel 276
The UK based aerobatics team will headline the show at Portrush on Saturday and Sunday 7 and 8 September.
The Jet Pitts says their custom built "muscle biplanes" are based on the S2 designed in the 1960’s for competition aerobatics.
"They have become iconic aerial entertainers with many incremental improvements and modifications added over the years," the team's website says.
"These Biplanes have evolved over the years to be amazing aerial entertainers at Air Shows around the world."
"The biplane gets its strength from the box-like structure of the top and bottom wings connected by diagonal steel wires to give it rigidity."
They are described as "Hot Rod Biplanes with bigger engines, better control surfaces and enormous smoke systems".
"All this gives them enhanced aerobatic capability to fly many unique manoeuvres such as the Double Hammer Head (or Pinwheel) Tower of Power, (Torque roll and backwards flight) and High Alpha Knife edge Flight."
Alongside the Jet Pitts, spectators can look forward to welcoming back some old favourites including the RAF Typhoon, BBMF Lancaster, RAF Tutor, Norwegian Historic Squadron Vampire, OV-10 Bronco, The Starlings, Irish Air Corps, Irish Coastguard S-92 role demo with Portrush Lifeboat and Aerosuperbatics Wing walkers.
The fun will continue into the Saturday evening, as the Airborne Pyrotechnics team consisting of 2 x Grob 109s will perform a spectacular pyrotechnics display over the West Bay.
To complement the aerial attractions, there will be a wide range of family-friendly activities on the ground including a live music stage, vintage aircraft, trade stands, artisan food market, vintage vehicles, walkabout characters and amusements.
The popular STEM Village makes a welcome return to showcase local employers and education providers aimed at directing young people to consider a STEM oriented career. This will include interactive, appealing displays and stands.
Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Tanya Stirling said: “The NI International Airshow is the largest of its kind in Northern Ireland and Southern Ireland and also represents one of the biggest highlights on Council’s tourism calendar, so I am absolutely thrilled that the event is to return this year following a five-year absence."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.