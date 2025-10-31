Gary McPhee's Halloween themed home in Tullycarnet, Belfast pictured with (from left) Mason Rodgers, four, Cian Botsford, five, six-year-old twins Davis and Emma Ozola, and Ellie-Rose Murray, 12, from Ballynahinch, which is raising money for The Children's Cancer Unit Charityplaceholder image
Picture special: The spectacular transformation of a house in Co Down for Halloween has been dedicated to a local boy who was recently diagnosed with a rare type of cancer

Michael Cousins
By Michael Cousins

Published 31st Oct 2025, 09:57 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2025, 10:03 GMT
“What we have done put a little smile on his face because he loves Halloween.”

Darren and Sharon Sterrett are known in Bangor for their spooky efforts every autumn but this year has a poignant touch as they raise money for six-year-old Tommy Graham, who has been diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia.

Darren and Sharon Sterrett have transformed their Bangor, Co. Down home into a Halloween display to raise funds to funds for six-year-old Tommy Graham who has acute lymphoblastic leukaemia

Darren and Sharon Sterrett have transformed their Bangor, Co. Down home into a Halloween display to raise funds to funds for six-year-old Tommy Graham who has acute lymphoblastic leukaemia Photo: Liam McBurney

Gary McPhee's Halloween themed home in Tullycarnet, Belfast which is raising money for The Children's Cancer Unit Charity.

Gary McPhee's Halloween themed home in Tullycarnet, Belfast which is raising money for The Children's Cancer Unit Charity. Photo: Liam McBurney

Andrea McPhee's Halloween themed home in Tullycarnet, Belfast with ten-year-old Sophie Norris, from Belfast

Andrea McPhee's Halloween themed home in Tullycarnet, Belfast with ten-year-old Sophie Norris, from Belfast Photo: Liam McBurney

Darren and Sharon Sterrett have transformed their Bangor, Co. Down home into a Halloween display to raise funds to funds for six-year-old Tommy Graham who has acute lymphoblastic leukaemia.

Darren and Sharon Sterrett have transformed their Bangor, Co. Down home into a Halloween display to raise funds to funds for six-year-old Tommy Graham who has acute lymphoblastic leukaemia. Photo: Liam McBurney

