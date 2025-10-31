Picture special: The spectacular transformation of a house in Co Down for Halloween has been dedicated to a local boy who was recently diagnosed with a rare type of cancer

Darren and Sharon Sterrett are known in Bangor for their spooky efforts every autumn but this year has a poignant touch as they raise money for six-year-old Tommy Graham, who has been diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia.
Darren and Sharon Sterrett have transformed their Bangor, Co. Down home into a Halloween display to raise funds to funds for six-year-old Tommy Graham who has acute lymphoblastic leukaemia Photo: Liam McBurney
Gary McPhee's Halloween themed home in Tullycarnet, Belfast which is raising money for The Children's Cancer Unit Charity. Photo: Liam McBurney
Andrea McPhee's Halloween themed home in Tullycarnet, Belfast with ten-year-old Sophie Norris, from Belfast Photo: Liam McBurney
