Pied Wagtails are the true stars of tree decorating

​The festive season can often seem very busy, between shopping for gifts, getting the decorations up and seeing our loved ones, so why not wrap up warm and take a break outdoors.

​Whether it’s walking through city streets, exploring the countryside or visiting a nature reserve, take a moment to see what the season has to offer.

Forget the strings of fairy lights, I think Pied Wagtails are the true stars of tree decorating. As the weather gets colder, these small birds flock together and huddle for heat throughout the night. They’re easy to spot, even when it’s dark, as their distinctive calls ring out overhead. They often roost in urban areas, where the buildings surrounding a tree can offer them shelter in harsh conditions. It gives you the perfect opportunity to catch a wildlife spectacle amidst the hustle and bustle of the city centre. I’ve spotted a few perched on the trees watching the Christmas shoppers go by.

If you’re heading to the woods for a winter walk, might be lucky to spot a large flock of finches overhead, flitting from tree to tree. I love catching a glimpse of a Siskin, with their yellow-green feathers, easy to spot amongst a flock. It’s worth noting that if you do see a flock of finches gathered, they are often made up of a variety of species: Goldfinches, Greenfinches, and Chaffinches often gather together for safety in numbers.

Over on our wetlands during the winter, you might catch sight of a Snipe. Perfectly camouflaged, these wading birds can be spotted on marshy, muddy areas. Though they can be tricky to spot! Their relative, the Jack Snipe is a much rarer winter visitor to our shores and can be found in the same habitats. Keep an eye out for their funky feeding dance, look out for one repeatedly bobbing up and down as it probes through the mud.

Our wetlands bring such a variety of species to spot, including ‘squelchy’ Sphagnum Moss, a vibrant moss that can be seen carpeting our peatlands and provide habitats for countless other life. A favourite of mine to see is the Sundew, with its beautiful, glistening leaves that are covered in tiny, hair-like tentacles, perfect for capturing insects.

If you’d like to learn more about the bogs, birds and bugs that can be found in them, then why not join RSPB NI for an exciting talk hosted by Lucy Lapwing as part of the 2025 NI Science Festival programme. Tickets are on sale now and make a perfect Christmas gift for anyone who is keen to learn more about Peatlands and the species that call them home.