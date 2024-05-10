Irish damselfly at Montiaghs Moss - Anne Guichard

It’s been lovely to see some sunshine back, and I’m sure like me you’ve noticed a real buzz in the air from our wildlife.

​While I’ve been busy getting the garden ready for the season change, I’m taking part in No Mow May and plan to let the garden get a little wild for the spring, not just because I don’t love mowing the lawn, but it’s an excellent perk of taking part. By giving a little bit of my garden up for nature, it’ll encourage pollinators, which are vital, as they allow plants to fertilise, develop seeds and produce fruits and hopefully my tiny little meadow will become a buzzing, colourful wildlife haven. If you are interested in learning more about the No Mow May campaign and how it helps wildlife thrive visit the RSPB website www.rspb.org.uk.

It's a wonderful sight to see butterflies dancing around the garden, and other tiny creatures making their homes amongst the flowers and hedges. It’s one of the reasons I love visiting RSPB NI’s Montiaghs Moss Nature Reserve too. The site was opened just last year but it’s quickly become one of my favourite spots to visit in the spring and summer, as it is teeming with wildlife, including 13 species of breeding dragonfly, damselfly and butterflies. Last year I got to see some incredible species up close, including the Marsh Fritillary butterfly which RSPB NI have been working to protect on the site. The boardwalk which allows you to access the site, takes in a mosaic of habitats, so keep your eyes peeled for a glimpse of Irish damselflies, Red Damselflies and even Green Hairstreak butterflies. Keep your eyes to the skies for sightings of Kestrels and Buzzards soaring overhead too.

I’m looking forward to the Dragonfly Safari in June which will be hosted by RSPB NI Warden Cathryn Cochrane who manages the site. Cathryn will be doing a guided tour of Montiaghs Moss, and I’m keeping my fingers crossed for plenty of sightings of the magnificent aerial hunters flitting among the reeds. The event is booking only, and there are a few spaces still available if you’d like to get a chance to visit the reserve and learn about the wildlife and the incredible work that RSPB NI is doing to preserve and manage the habitats. Book your place here: https://bit.ly/RSPBNI_Dragonflysafari

Once you’ve finished up at Montiaghs Moss, why not stop by Portmore Lough Nature Reserve and discover this family-friendly quiet retreat, that is teeming with seasonal wildlife spectacles. In spring, Lapwing can be seen displaying over the wet grassland, whilst Skylarks sing from high overhead. Let’s not forget the raucous noise of the Common Tern colony which can be heard from the viewing platform, as the Terns busy themselves raising their young on the nesting rafts.