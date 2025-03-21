​Chaffinches are frequent visitors at this time of year

These last few weeks, I’ve spotted the birds in my garden carrying little bits of twigs, fluff and all sorts of DIY home building materials, as they start to prep their nests for new arrivals.

This is one of my favourite times of the year, and I love nothing more than being able to sit in the garden in the morning with a cup of coffee, listening to the birds singing and soon it’ll be joined by the chirps of baby birds.

This week marked the official first day of spring, and I’m sure just like me, we’ve all been eagerly awaiting the arrival of sunshine and longer days.

This is a busy month for our feathered friends, who are currently on the lookout for the best places to build nests to raise their young. If you’re lucky, one of those spots could be in your garden as they love hedges and bushes for creating safe spaces.

If you do happen to spot a nest in your garden, make sure not to disturb them and keep any family pets away from their nest spots so you don’t startle them.

I’ve been spending the last few weekends clearing the garden and my nest boxes are already cleaned out ready for a new family to move in, and I can’t wait to see who chooses it! I’ve had quite a few chaffinches visiting recently along with plenty of house sparrows, wrens and even a dunnock making an appearance in the garden.

House sparrows and starlings typically like to nest in the eaves of houses, so I’m keeping an eye to see where they might set up their home this year. Last year I noticed swifts in the house beside ours, and as we get into April, and May I’ll be keeping my keen eyes to the skies to see if they return. It’s important that if you do have any nesting birds to leave them well alone, and let them come and go as they build their nest and raise their chicks.

