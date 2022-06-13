Surf and lifestyle brand Animal makes waves at The Junction

Chris Flynn, centre director at The Junction and Leeanne Davidson, general manager, Mountain Warehouse

The Junction Retail and Leisure Park has extended its outdoor and surf-wear offering with the relocation and expansion of long-time tenant, Mountain Warehouse adding a dedicated section for lifestyle and surf brand, Animal.

The 5,602 sq ft store is offering a variety of womenswear, menswear, children’s clothing, footwear and accessories priced at 30% off RRP. The expanded store has created four new jobs, adding to the current 14 strong team.

After acquiring Animal in 2021, Mountain Warehouse re-launched the classic surf brand online to great success and is now rolling the range out in stores.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Works and Mountain Warehouse relocate and expand in £400,000 investment at The Junction

Discount book and stationary retailer, The Works is also due to open a refreshed store at the scheme on June 16 creating eight jobs. Under the renewed lease, the brand has relocated to a new 2,467 sq ft unit presenting an improved store concept with modernised features to enhance the customer experience.

The relocation and rejuvenation of the two stores represents a £400,000 investment and marks the beginning of the restructuring of the scheme to welcome Dobbies Garden Centre in Spring 2023. Planning was granted for the £10m project in March, which will see a 110,000 sq. ft store built, creating 100 full time and part time jobs and attracting an estimated one million additional visitors.

Chris Flynn, centre director at The Junction Retail and Leisure Park, said: “Mountain Warehouse has been a long-time tenant of The Junction and we are excited that they have expanded their offering bringing an established and well loved brand to the scheme. The new dual store with Animal will benefit from being located enroute from Belfast to the surfing hotspots of the North Coast and with a host of outdoor and lifestyle brands on offer at the Junction, it has become a destination for the adventurer.

“This year has already seen growth throughout the scheme with many of our tenants, including The Works, refreshing their stores and taking up new locations within the scheme. We are anticipating more exciting news in the coming months as we prepare to welcome Dobbies next year.”

Mark Neale, Founder of Mountain Warehouse, added: “We’re proud to have re-opened our Mountain Warehouse Antrim store at The Junction this summer, having added surf lifestyle brand Animal to the offering. We’re excited to share our passion for adventure and great value outdoor gear for all the family with this community.”