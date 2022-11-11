8 cost-saving gadgets for cooking, heating and drying
To say we’re all looking for ways to save money this winter is an understatement.
Enfinigy Glass Kettle Black, £149, Zwilling
Zwilling’s stylish eco glass design outputs 1.5kw, features 10 programme settings, along with six temperature levels. Including handy markers, so you only boil the exact amount of water you need.
Thanks to soaring energy bills and rising food prices, we’re changing the way we cook and heat our homes – and we’re eyeing up electrical appliances like never before.
Wendy Miranda, Lakeland, says customers are using the information from their ‘Spend smart, live well’ campaign to make informed decisions – and buying products such as air fryers, Dry:Soon airers, and items to aid cooking with the microwave.
Cira Jones, Russell Hobbs, adds: “Our small kitchen appliances, multicookers and air fryers have been consistently selling out, which is almost certainly reflective of a consumer shift towards more energy-efficient cooking methods during the ongoing cost-of-living crisis. Without compromising on flavour.”
Homcom Multifunctional Airfryer, £71.99 (9L), Groupon.
With a preheat function, it’s said to cook food 50% faster than a conventional oven with a saving of 36% on energy. We’re in!
Duux Threesixty 2 Smart Fan Heater White, £99.99, Duux
With WiFi connectivity, smart app compatibility, adjustable temperature and ventilation settings, it’s said to have the capacity to heat a room 30m² twice as fast as conventional heaters.
Russell Hobbs Ceramic Black Portable Upright Fan Heater, £29.99, Russell Hobbs
Lightweight, with built-in adjustable thermostat and two heat settings, it’s suitable for a standard sized room, up to 15m².
Good To Go Multi-Cooker, currently £69.99 from £79.99, Russell Hobbs
There are eight functions to inspire a fusion of global recipes, with options to sear, roast, sous vide, slow cook, steam, rice, boil and keep warm. Better still, when everything’s cooked, the cast aluminium housing pot can be brought straight to the table.
Lakeland Microwave Cookware: Soup Mug, £4.99 (690ml); Lidded Saucepan, £7.99 (900ml); Multi-Steamer, £12.99 ( 2.1L); rest of items from a selection, Lakeland
This microwave cookware range in racing red is bright and beautiful. And another great alternative to firing up the oven.
Dry:Soon Drying Pod, £99.99; Dry:Soon Mini-3Tier Heated Airer, £129.99; rest of items from a selection, Lakeland
Designed to hold up to 12 items on hangers, this prized pod flows hot air around your clothes and is cited as costing 34p per hour. While the 3-tier airer holds up to 15kg of washing, costs 7p an hour.
Bedsure Electric Heated Throw Blanket (130x160cm), £54.99, Amazon
When it’s time to snuggle down on the sofa, you can’t beat a heated throw blanket to stay warm and cosy. With six heat settings and a savvy auto off timer, you won’t use too much power and can keep the heating off