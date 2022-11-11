8 cost-saving gadgets for cooking, heating and drying

Enfinigy Glass Kettle Black, £149, Zwilling Zwilling’s stylish eco glass design outputs 1.5kw, features 10 programme settings, along with six temperature levels. Including handy markers, so you only boil the exact amount of water you need.

Thanks to soaring energy bills and rising food prices, we’re changing the way we cook and heat our homes – and we’re eyeing up electrical appliances like never before.

Wendy Miranda, Lakeland, says customers are using the information from their ‘Spend smart, live well’ campaign to make informed decisions – and buying products such as air fryers, Dry:Soon airers, and items to aid cooking with the microwave.

Cira Jones, Russell Hobbs, adds: “Our small kitchen appliances, multicookers and air fryers have been consistently selling out, which is almost certainly reflective of a consumer shift towards more energy-efficient cooking methods during the ongoing cost-of-living crisis. Without compromising on flavour.”

Homcom Multifunctional Airfryer, £71.99 (9L), Groupon. With a preheat function, it’s said to cook food 50% faster than a conventional oven with a saving of 36% on energy. We’re in!

Here’s what’s selling fast..

Duux Threesixty 2 Smart Fan Heater White, £99.99, Duux With WiFi connectivity, smart app compatibility, adjustable temperature and ventilation settings, it’s said to have the capacity to heat a room 30m² twice as fast as conventional heaters.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Russell Hobbs Ceramic Black Portable Upright Fan Heater, £29.99, Russell Hobbs Lightweight, with built-in adjustable thermostat and two heat settings, it’s suitable for a standard sized room, up to 15m².​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Good To Go Multi-Cooker, currently £69.99 from £79.99, Russell Hobbs There are eight functions to inspire a fusion of global recipes, with options to sear, roast, sous vide, slow cook, steam, rice, boil and keep warm. Better still, when everything’s cooked, the cast aluminium housing pot can be brought straight to the table. ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Lakeland Microwave Cookware: Soup Mug, £4.99 (690ml); Lidded Saucepan, £7.99 (900ml); Multi-Steamer, £12.99 ( 2.1L); rest of items from a selection, Lakeland This microwave cookware range in racing red is bright and beautiful. And another great alternative to firing up the oven. ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Dry:Soon Drying Pod, £99.99; Dry:Soon Mini-3Tier Heated Airer, £129.99; rest of items from a selection, Lakeland Designed to hold up to 12 items on hangers, this prized pod flows hot air around your clothes and is cited as costing 34p per hour. While the 3-tier airer holds up to 15kg of washing, costs 7p an hour.