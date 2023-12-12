NewRiver reveal ‘significant investment’ with new units for Greggs and Danske Bank plus main entrance upgrade for ‘thriving’ Belfast shopping centre

NewRiver REIT has invested a six figure sum in the Abbey Centre to enhance customer experience and has announced the opening of two well-known operators.

As part of wider investment and refurbishment works, the owner of the Abbey Centre, NewRiver, has upgraded the main entrance façade and constructed a new unit for Danske Bank, who now occupy 4,500 sq ft unit at the front of the centre.

Danske Bank has also made a significant investment inside its branch and shoppers will be able to enjoy new state-of-the-art facilities designed to enhance customer experience.

NewRiver has also created a new 1,750 sq ft external unit for Greggs, which is expected to be well-received by Abbey Centre shoppers. Since their arrival in Northern Ireland in 2015, Greggs has opened 17 stores across the province.

Johnny Martin, Lambert Smith Hampton, said: "Abbey Centre continues to thrive and NewRiver's latest investment highlights their commitment to continually striving to improve and enhance the retail environment. The redevelopment of the main centre entrance will be transformative, and we are delighted to have secured both Danske Bank and Greggs as key tenants in the impressive occupier line up at Abbey Centre.”

Sophie Shannon, director at NewRiver Retail, added: “The Abbey Centre is an important and thriving local retail destination and the two new stores, entrance refurbishment and our significant investment represent our continued commitment to help enhance the centre and its provisions for the local Newtownabbey community.”

Abbey Centre is a 318,673 square foot shopping centre anchored by Primark, Next and Dunnes, together with over 70 shops, a food court, Medical Centre and is serviced by over 1,100 free car parking spaces.