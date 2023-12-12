Dutch beauty brand, Rituals, is the latest brand to launch its 3,530 sq ft upsized location, creating the brand’s largest UK store and its new concept design debut

Belfast retail and leisure destination, Victoria Square has signed over 10 national and international brands in the past 12 months, totalling more than 40,000 square foot of retail.

Rituals, the Dutch beauty brand, is the latest brand to launch its 3,530 sq ft upsized location, creating the brand’s largest UK store. Located on the lower ground floor, it is also the debut of a new concept design that will now be rolled out across the UK.

Victoria Square has also welcomed award-winning beauty and make-up brand Sculpted By Aimee with its Northern Ireland debut, expanding the lifestyle offer on the ground level. The 1,500 sq ft store features popular products, accessories and well-known bestsellers all created by the founder and former make-up artist Aimee Connolly.

Over the past 12 months, Victoria Square has welcomed significant fashion and lifestyle brands for their regional debuts and flagship locations in Northern Ireland. These include the recent additions of The White Company, alongside Sweaty Betty, Gilly Hicks, Goldsmiths, Gym+Coffee and Lovisa and enhancing the already extensive line-up at the leading retail and leisure destination.

The opening of Frankie & Benny’s new and refurbished restaurant earlier this year and the launch of the Slim Chicken’s Northern Ireland flagship has strengthened the overall dining offer throughout the scheme. Both add to the rich line-up of casual dining brands that includes wagamama, Five Guys, and Burger King.

Russell Banham, UK head at Commerz Real, said: “We are delighted with the sheer number of established brands selecting Victoria Square for regional debuts, flagship locations and upsizes which demonstrates its importance as the leading destination for retail, and leisure in Belfast and Northern Ireland.”

