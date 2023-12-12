House of Cavani has opened at the Banbridge shopping outlet and Double TWO is set to open its first Northern Ireland store this month

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Christmas has come early for shoppers as The Boulevard officially opens the doors to two new tenants before the end of the year.

Joining an already strong offering of luxury clothing, House of Cavani opened at the Lotus Property owned shopping outlet on Friday, December 8, where it will boast a range of contemporary menswear and formalwear. Taking a 2,000 sq ft unit on the west of the scheme, the menswear brand will create employment for six additional jobs for the local area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Boulevard also welcomes men’s shirt designer Double TWO to the outlet this month in a 1,400 sq ft unit. Double TWO opens its first Northern Ireland store at the designer outlet, creating six jobs.

In addition to the new store openings, a number of existing tenants are also doubling down on their commitment with multiple brands extending their lease or upsizing their stores.

Longstanding tenant, Next and pop-up turned permanent tenant, Molton Brown both signed significant renewals this year as well as candle brand, Yankee Candle, following huge success in sales at the Northern Ireland designer outlet. Mountain Warehouse upsized its footprint at The Boulevard to total 3,552sq ft and opened the classic surf brand, ANIMAL onsite and following record sales, global denim fashion brand Levi’s moved to a more prominent unit in the scheme, taking 50% more space to meet shopper demands.

Asset manager at Lotus Property, Paul McCann, said: “We are delighted to welcome a host of new stores to the scheme in time for Christmas and also to secure ongoing commitment from existing tenants in 2023. It is a testament to how The Boulevard and its tenants are performing that we are consistently seeing strong interest turning into signings at our scheme.

Christmas has come early for shoppers as The Boulevard in Banbridge officially opens the doors to two new tenants before the end of the year

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Boulevard continues to record strong sales and footfall figures year-round, which will only be further bolstered by the new brands available to our loyal customers.”

The Boulevard is owned by Lotus Property, advised by Johnstone Property Consultants and KLM Real Estate.