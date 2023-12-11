The Rabbit Hotel & Retreat was found to offer ‘very high standards throughout the property’

A Templepatrick hotel has been awarded a four-star accommodation grading by Tourism Northern Ireland.

The Rabbit Hotel & Retreat was found to offer ‘very high standards throughout the property’.

The Tourism NI Quality Grading Scheme is a mark of distinction and gives visitors a clear idea of the standards of accommodation, service and cleanliness that they can expect during their stay.

The scheme is open to hotels, guest houses, B&Bs, self-catering, hostels and guest accommodation with businesses capable of achieving a grading of between one to five stars.

Claire McNaughton, accommodation certification manager at Tourism NI, said: “Tourism NI is delighted to award The Rabbit Hotel & Retreat with a four-star grading.

“This is a thoroughly deserved award, testament to the facilities and services offered to guests and I wish Lynsey and the entire team here at The Rabbit Hotel every success.”

Lynsey Gordon, general manager associate director at The Rabbit Hotel & Retreat, added: “The Tourism Northern Ireland grading scheme is a mark of distinction of The Rabbit Hotel & Retreat’s standards and reputation.

“It not only verifies our commitment to exceptional guest experiences but boosts our visibility, attracting discerning guests seeking quality and authenticity.”

The Rabbit Hotel boasts a host of unique bedrooms as well as dining at The Rabbit Restaurant and is a sister hotel of the Galgorm Resort & Spa.