Kasun London 18ct Yellow Gold & Green Tourmaline Ring, £2,188, available from Kasun.

If you’re planning on popping the question or have talked about tying the knot with your partner, you may soon be on the hunt for the perfect engagement ring and wondering where to start.

Is a gold or silver band best? Does it have to be a diamond? And how much should you really spend on this once-in-a-lifetime purchase?

In a bid to find the answer to these common questions, we asked jewellery experts for their advice…

Choose your metal

“The most popular precious metals for engagement rings are platinum, white gold, yellow gold, and rose gold,” says Claire Beatson, general manager of ethical jeweller Nightingale (nightingale.co.uk).

“Your choice of precious metal will affect your ring’s style and how much upkeep it may need. From there, you can start to think about different gemstone cuts and designs.”

Pick a gemstone

Colourless diamonds are seen as the classic engagement ring choice, because they’re so hard-wearing, which is key for a ring that’s intended to last a lifetime.

“When choosing a gemstone, make sure it’s at least an eight on the Mohs hardness scale, meaning that it is durable for everyday wear,” Beatson says.

“Some popular gemstone choices, such as emeralds, rank lower at 7 to 7.25, and if you or your partner is 100% on wanting an emerald, your jeweller will be able to advise on choosing a robust setting to give extra support.”

To get the best of both worlds, you could opt for coloured diamonds instead.

“Brides looking for a standout, heirloom-worthy ring that’s one-of-a-kind often gravitate toward coloured diamonds,” says Nicole Fraenkel, co-founder and CEO of Or & Elle (or-elle.com).

Don’t believe budget myths

“Set a budget beforehand that you’re comfortable with and don’t feel pressured by the age-old myth that you need to spend three months’ salary on an engagement ring,” says Beatson.

“It’s completely up to you how much or how little you want to spend, and you may want to discuss this with your partner as well.”

Custom creations will likely set you back more than ready-made rings, Kasun Ekanayake, creative director of Kasun London (kasunlondon.com) says: “If you are looking for something bespoke, most likely it will start from £1,000.”

Do your diamond research

If you’ve got your heart set on a diamond ring, you need to know about the universal grading standard, known as ‘the four Cs’.

“The four Cs refer to the cut, colour, clarity and carat (size) of a diamond. The higher a diamond is scored in each of these areas, the more expensive it will be,” Beatson explains.