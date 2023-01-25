Annie Sloan Capri Pink Chalk Paint, £23.95 (1 litre), Annie Sloan.

In fact, ‘brave, fearless, powerful and empowering’ is how this nuanced crimson-blended shade is described – ‘an animated red that revels in pure joy, encouraging experimentation and self-expression without restraint’.

According to the Pantone pros, this ‘electrifying’ and ‘boundless’ shade manifests as a ‘stand-out statement’ – and we’ve no doubt it’ll do the same for your interiors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Vibrant and energising, Viva Magenta is the perfect accent colour to liven up a room,” says Chelsea Clark, head of brand at Lust Home.

Vixen Paint, from £46 per can (2.5 litres), Graham and Brown

“If you’re looking to make a statement, pair the warm red hue with neutral or complementary colours that have the same undertone – and add some contrasting accessories for an extra touch.”

As Clark points out, the thought of using a bright or vibrant shade when decorating can be quite daunting at first, especially if it’s a break from the norm for you. After all, big aspirations call for confidence – but you can skip the expected curtains and scatter cushions pairing (depending on your budget) by switching up your wall treatments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Wallpaper is a great starting point when looking to dip your toes into the world of bright interiors,” says Clark. “Add a pop of Viva Magenta to your walls in the form of a patterned wallpaper and embrace the bold trend.”

Elsewhere, colourful paint effects can help you pull off a major wall statement and take your blank canvas to the next level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Animal Instinct Wallpaper in Candy Pink and Red, £45 per roll, Lust Home.

“Vixen is Graham & Brown’s take on Viva Magenta,” says James Greenwood, interior expert at Graham & Brown. A bold pink perfect for those who love playful colour, he acknowledges this vibrant hue can often seem quite overwhelming when introducing it to the home – but you don’t have to go all in at once.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Greenwood says: “For a more easily translatable look into an interior scheme, colour blocking is a great way to incorporate a hot pink into your interior without being overpowering.”

Think about pairing with cooler pink and purple shades, underpinned by a warm neutral like a putty beige, he suggests, which keeps the brighter pops of colour grounded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another way to get the look is by focusing on upholstery and soft furnishings and having some fun with fabrics.

Set of 2 Stella Dining Chairs, £270, Emporium Oriental Rug, from £90 (80 x 150cm), other items from a selection, Next

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Be brave with a rich magenta sofa and matching feature wall, guaranteed to create a statement in your living room,” suggests Francesca Hadland from Bridgman.

“Echo the colour around the space with your accessories, from your throw cushions to your rug,” she adds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And, don’t forget to look to house plants and foliage to offset this bold colour palette with complimentary greens, bringing the bold shades of nature into your home.”