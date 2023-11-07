Lunn’s Tudor boutique will be located in the Queen’s Arcade in Belfast City Centre and is due to open February 2024.

Luxury jewellers Lunn’s has partnered with Swiss watchmaker Tudor to open first monobrand boutique in Northern Ireland.

The Lunn’s Tudor boutique will be located in the Queen’s Arcade in Belfast City Centre and is due to open February 2024.

John Lunn, managing director of Lunn’s Jewellers, said: “We have developed a fantastic relationship with Tudor over the years, and we are thrilled to announce the opening of this new boutique; the first of its kind in Northern Ireland.

"The popularity and demand for the brand continues to grow, so we are delighted to be able to offer our clients this elevated in-store experience.”

A Tudor Watch spokesperson, explained: “We are thrilled to expand our relationship with long standing partner Lunn’s, by opening the first Tudor mono-brand boutique in Northern Ireland. Located in a prestigious location such as Queen’s Arcade, this boutique will grow our brand awareness further and give customers the opportunity to truly immerse themselves into the Tudor spirit.”

The 47m² space will reflect the Tudor style with red, black and grey colour hues combined with a mixture of high quality finishes. The materials chosen are used in a clean, streamlined, uncompromising manner. Satin-finish or brushed black, transparent red and structured white: the colours become textures. This concept allows the visitor to be fully immersed in the world of Tudor.

Queen’s Arcade remains one of Belfast’s signature landmarks, offering a premium shopping experience like none other. Steeped in history, it is the last remaining Victorian Arcade in the city and is now home to a variety of independent retailers and luxury boutiques, with Tudor soon to be the latest exciting addition.

The Tudor boutique will offer an exceptional range of men’s and women’s timepieces, including a range of classic, sport, diving and heritage inspired watches, as well as the exclusive Black Bay Fifty-Eight bronze boutique edition which is available only at Tudor mono brand boutiques.