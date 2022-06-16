Lunn’s the Jewellers to open new showroom in Queen’s Arcade Belfast

Lunn’s the Jewellers, in partnership with Swiss luxury watchmaker OMEGA, is to open a new showroom in Queen’s Arcade Belfast.

The OMEGA showroom, positioned over two floors, showcases a sophisticated interior with a modern luxury edge.

Led by a team of professionally-trained sales experts, the showroom will provide an elegant and comfortable shopping experience for customers and watch aficionados. The first floor contains an OMEGA VIP area offering an intimate environment for clients and guests, while on the ground floor shoppers can browse the latest collections from OMEGA including the iconic Speedmaster range in addition to Seamaster, Constellation and De Ville.

As the first dedicated OMEGA showroom to open on the island of Ireland, Lunn’s the Jewellers, along with their brand partners, are continuing to place Belfast on the map as a key location for luxury watch enthusiasts.

John Lunn, Lunn’s managing director said: “We have worked with our partners from OMEGA for over 40 years. The popularity and demand for the brand across Ireland is very clear and we are thrilled to open a dedicated showroom to really bring to life the true OMEGA red carpet experience”.

Andrea Nunziata, Brand Director at OMEGA UK, added: “OMEGA has enjoyed a very successful partnership with Lunn’s for the past 40 years, and we are excited to step up to the next level with a beautiful new showroom which will allow OMEGA customers and enthusiasts to explore the full collection and world of OMEGA.”