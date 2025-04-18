The new Swan Brand Twin Stack Air Fryer launched this April (2025)

Swan Brand, a leader in kitchen appliances, has unveil its brand-new Air Fryer, designed to revolutionise the way we cook.

Looking to upgrade your single basket air fryer or minimise your worktop space? The Swan Twin Stack Air Fryer is what you need. Unlike standard dual basket Air Fryers, the baskets are stacked on top of each other, taking up 30 per cent less worktop space.

It has a large total cooking capacity of 11L, comprising two 5.5 litre baskets, each big enough to cook a whole chicken and make enough portions for a family of eight. The digital air fryer has a wealth of features, including Dual Cook that does both baskets at the same temperature and time for batch cooking or Sync for two ingredients at different settings to make the perfect meal.

To make a fuss-free roast, easily quadruple your cooking capacity with the two included foldable cooking racks, giving two extra layers in each basket to cook four different foods at once.

This air fryer features energy efficient Swan Cyclone technology. With its rear fans, you get faster and even cooking across both baskets, giving you that deliciously crispy texture from frying, while saving up to 67 per cent on energy costs compared to conventional oven cooking. The intuitive touch digital colour display lets you choose from 10 pre-set meal selections, adjust the temperature for manual frying and more with just one touch. The screen can then be neatly folded away to save you even more worktop space. Dual viewing windows let you easily check the progress of your food without stopping the air fryer mid cycle for more efficient cooking.