Weave rustic style living into your home

​If you’re looking for fresh design ideas that ooze homely comfort and charm, rustic style living could hold the key.

By Helen McGurk
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Rustic Linen Runner, Natural, Rustic Linen Napkins, Set of 4, other items from a selection, The White Company,
This is a look that channels character and charm..

This look is all about being stylish and relaxed – and the country aesthetic can be tweaked to suit your space, from casual to chic.

TruGlow Dark Grey Distressed LED Pillar Candle Trio, Lights4fun.
Indeed, the beauty of bringing home woven textiles, earthy pottery, ceramics and natural woods is that it’s easy on the eye and conjures pared-back bliss.

Naturally, you’ll want a whimsy carry tray for toing and froing from your vegetable garden – or for sitting pretty on the countertop, whilst artisan bowls inspire thoughts of homemade rustic salads and crunchy chopped veg with dips.

Here are some more ways to work rustic style into your home…

Scallop Dinner Plate, Scallop Side Plate, Scallop Cereal Bowl, Glass Embossed Tumbler, Woven Placemats – Cream 2 Pack, B & M.
George Dried Natural Botanicals In Bell Jar, Direct.asda.
George Plain Frill Edge Duvet Set, other items from a selection, Direct.asda.