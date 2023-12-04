ubloquity and McColgan's partnership aims to make food audits more efficient, transparent and reliable

Banbridge technology firm ubloquity has joined forces with McColgan's Quality Foods to pilot a new blockchain enable platform that will ‘revolutionise’ the global BRCGS audit process for food manufacturers.

The project has secured the backing of Digital Catapult at UK Research and Innovation, which supports business-led innovation and product development.

Based in Strabane, McColgan’s Quality Foods is a third-generation family business that has been in operation for over 80 years that manufactures chilled and frozen food for leading retailers across the UK and Ireland.

ubloquity's blockchain-enabled platform will capture real-time data for the audit process, which is stored in an immutable format, making it more trustworthy and transparent.

The platform will focus initially on allergen management, a critical aspect of food safety inspected by BRCGS (Brand Reputation Compliance Global Standard). Retail customers can then access the data on-demand through a user-friendly interface, eliminating the need for frequent in-person audits.

Food manufacturers like McColgan’s that are required to meet strict safety and compliance regulations will benefit from fewer in-person visits, saving both time and resources. ubloquity says the innovative platform has the potential to revolutionise a key aspect of food manufacturer’ operations, creating efficiencies across their businesses.

Highlighting the benefits of the new platform, Rob Chester, CEO of ubloquity said: "We are delighted to be working with McColgan’s on this exciting pilot. By integrating blockchain technology into McColgan’s audit process, we're not just enhancing transparency and trust; we're redefining how compliance is done within BRCGS regulations.

“With this compliance process put in place, McColgan’s will be able to save time and money – precious resources for food companies in today’s climate. It's a win-win situation for everyone involved: McColgan’s save time and money, while their retail customers get more reliable and up-to-date information.”

Outlining their mission to to develop a world-class food sector in Northern Ireland, William McColgan of McColgan's Quality Foods, explained: “We're delighted to be working with ubloquity, a fellow Northern Irish innovator.

"Together, we're on a mission to develop a world-class food sector that spreads best practice as a centre of excellence and creates new job opportunities.”

Looking to the future, William added: “In recent months we've implemented a digital factory management system, and harnessed powerful analytic tools to manage our financial and commercial data which have enabled powerful insight throughout the organisation.

"We're excited to be at the forefront of this technological revolution in food safety and compliance.”