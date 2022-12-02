Northern lights on the frozen sea near Lulea

Here are a few reasons why you should visit the region…

1. Ride horses through fairy-tale forests

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mad about horses since childhood, Roger Laestadius begged his parents for lessons. When they refused, he took the second best option of learning to ride a cow. Now, his family’s 19th century dairy farm in Boden has been transformed into the Ranisgarden stables, where guests of all levels can take guided rides through forests of crystal-tipped trees and snow-covered farmlands.

Arctic Bath hotel, Lulea

Roger takes pride in teaching his students how to ride ‘western style’, with tips on how to hold reigns and control the horse with your hips. Afterwards, warm up with coffee and cinnamon buns in his cosy saloon. Pop your head into the quirky Wild West theme park next door, where Christmas dinners take place in winter.

How: A 2.5 hour ride costs from 1,990 SEK/£157pp (based on two); ranisgarden.se.

Advertisement Hide Ad

2. See the northern lights in a hot air balloon

Being (almost) at eye-level with the northern lights is a novel experience. Float up to the heavens in a hot air balloon tethered to the ground for a 15-minute observation of the night sky. The new experience is offered by Lapland Ballooning, who have a winter base at Brandon Lodge from February 9.

Advertisement Hide Ad

From March onwards, when conditions allow, guests staying at the new Aurora Safari Camp also join a daytime expedition, travelling above the frozen forests of the Rane River Valley, searching for reindeer and moose.

How: A Ballooning, Dinner and Auroras experience costs from 3,150 SEK/£249pp; brandonlodgelapland.com. For prices of daytime trips, visit aurorasafaricamp.com and contact [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

3. Meet some moose

Taking a screen break is always entertaining for Thomas Dahlquist. Moose regularly wander past his office window in a wooden cabin at Cape Wild. Visitors can also meet, greet and feed bananas to the nine habituated animals living in his wildlife park, a 10-minute drive from Lulea airport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A selection of moose memorabilia – including branded beer bottles and tea towels – is on sale in a souvenir shop.

How: Tours from 350 SEK/£27pp (minimum two); capewild.se.

Advertisement Hide Ad

4. Learn how to master ice bathing

Anyone new to the wellness craze can break the ice with a dip in Arctic Bath’s luxurious ice spa. Frozen into the Lulea River in Harads, an hour drive north of Lulea, the high-end hotel features a spa with several saunas built in a ring around a central pool filled with river water and kept ice-free year round. Take part in a guided spa ritual, enhanced by essential oils and the encouragement to dip toes then quickly progress to half-body dunks and even full immersion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hotel restaurant is also gaining a reputation for its gourmet dishes made with local ingredients: try hand-pushed caviar from vendace fish caught in northern coastal waters, and fried reindeer moss sprinkled with blueberry dust.

How: Water rooms from 7,788 SEK/£616pp including breakfast and a spa kit; culinary experience from 1,295 SEK/£102pp. Visit arcticbath.se.

Advertisement Hide Ad

5. Sleep in a giant bird’s nest

Even in mid-winter, Sweden’s forests are full of life – especially in the Treehotel’s new Biosphere cabin. Famous for their arboreal accommodation, the property in Harads (down the road from the Arctic Bath) already has a mirror cube, nest and UFO suspended from the forest canopy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Designed by the Danish Bjarke Ingels Group, the new addition features 350 bird boxes attached to a floating glass globe. Each hole has been drilled to a different size, to attract a variety of species, although feeding trays are the cause of most commotion from woodpeckers, owls, great tits and red squirrels.

Creature comforts inside include a shower with a sauna and a ladder leading to a roof terrace, and a table set between the bird boxes – including one designed to hold wine bottles and glasses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

How: From 13,000 SEK/£1,027 per night; treehotel.se.

6. Embrace the wilderness

Advertisement Hide Ad

A wilderness hideaway with roaring fires and fine food is the perfect setting for a Lapland winter break. There are only three cabins available at this intimate eco-camp, hidden in the boreal forests on a river bend of the Råne River, close to the tiny village of Gunnarsbyn. Each one has a Jacuzzi, for keeping warm while gazing up and the northern lights, and there’s access to a shared sauna.

An iPad in each cabin has a chat service linked directly to staff, meaning there’s no need to step outside if you have queries about itineraries, or want to order a locally distilled forest G&T (with frozen berries in place of ice).

Advertisement Hide Ad

How: Full-board stays from 10,000 SEK/£791pp (two sharing); arcticretreat.se.

7. Walk on (frozen) water

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dragging a sled filled with firewood and a portable grate, the team at Brandon Lodge have created one of the north’s most comfortable ice fishing experiences. Drill holes with giant corkscrews and sit on reindeer skins while dangling bait from a toy-sized fishing line.

How: From 1,300 SEK/£102pp; brandonlodgelapland.com.

Advertisement Hide Ad

How to plan your trip

SAS (flysas.com) offers flights from London Heathrow to Lulea from £190 return, starting from December 9.

Advertisement Hide Ad