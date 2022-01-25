Restrictions on international travel will be easing in Northern Ireland from February, 11.

After two years of staycations, many people will be looking forward to booking some winter sun, but what are the latest guidelines?

Here's everything you need to know.

What are the new travel rules for Northern Ireland?

From 4am on February 11, anyone who is full vaccinated and returning to Northern Ireland from a non-red list country, will no longer need to take a PCR test or self isolate.

Instead, all you will need to do is complete a UK passenger locator form.

What if I am not vaccinated?

If you are not vaccinated and returning to Northern Ireland, there will be no changes to the rules.

You will still need to complete a UK passenger locator form, take a pre-departure PCR test 48 hours before arriving into Northern Ireland, and book and pay for a day two PCR test for after you arrive in Northern Ireland.

You however, not have to isolate upon return and will only need to self isolate if your day two PCR test comes back positive.

What countries are on the red list?

Currently, no countries have been added to the red.